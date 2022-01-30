BILLINGS — Four years ago Charlie Johnson would rave about a freshman in his Billings West girls basketball program.
The player he would point out in practice had yet to make a significant contribution to the Golden Bears varsity, but Johnson was projecting. He knew what the future looked like.
She’s going to be something special, Johnson promised.
Kaitlin Grossman would deliver on that promise, too. And not just like she did on the court Jan. 22, when she exploded for 32 points and 18 rebounds in a 62-60 win over No. 3 Billings Skyview in one of the best individual performances in the history of the Bears’ program.
From her dedication to her teams, her school, her community, Grossman has shown so many different definitions of special.
Her coaches — Johnson, volleyball coach Monica Smith and track coach Rob Stanton — all say pretty much the same thing: Grossman is one of the nicest people around.
“Everybody likes her, and a lot of kids would probably say she’s their best friend,” Stanton said. “Just a really good, natural leader. She leads by her smile.”
Making her mark
There has been a lot to smile about in Grossman’s four years at West.
From the athletic side of things, Grossman is a three-time all-state volleyball player, and, following this season, likely a three-time all-state basketball player as well.
She joined the track team for the first time last spring as a junior. All she did was help the Bears’ 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams to first-place finishes and took home a couple individual places in the long jump (fourth) and the 400 (sixth).
Off the field, Grossman’s deeds are off the charts.
She has a 4.63 grade-point-average, which is in the top 5 of her class, and she’s a National Honor Society class officer. She’s very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Two years ago, through her church, Grossman met an elderly widow who needed help keeping up her home. Grossman volunteered, and still visits every two weeks to clean house for the woman and keep her company.
“She’s a super cool lady,” Grossman said. “She has so many awesome stories, so I love getting to go because the stuff I learn from her is awesome.”
Despite all the basketball potential Johnson lauded, Grossman didn’t play much her freshman season. The Bears had a senior-laden team in 2018-19 and made it to the state championship game where they lost to Helena. Grossman made 10 appearances and scored six points all year.
The Bears again had several seniors the next year, and again the Bears made it to the championship game. It never was played, though, canceled instead due to the encroaching coronavirus in 2020. A sophomore, Grossman averaged 4.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while playing in all 22 of the team’s games.
Things really began to take shape for Grossman her junior season. One of the more veteran players and surrounded by an influx of talented freshmen, including sister Kortney, Grossman averaged 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds as the Bears took third place at state.
Overshadowed by seniors her first two seasons and now complemented by a handful of talented underclassmen as well as her own classmates, Grossman has always wanted to blend in, not take over.
There’s enough scoring punch to go around. Junior Layla Baumann and sophomore Taylee Chirrick average in double figures this season, while sophomore Sydney Pierce is just under 10 points a game. Grossman, who stands 6 feet, is averaging close to a double-double — 11.4 points and 9.8 rebounds — and stacks on some impressive defensive play, as well, in helping the Bears to a 9-0 record heading into the weekend.
Which takes us back to last week’s career night for Grossman. Right after the game, Grossman deflected questions about her own game, instead answering in the more abstract. She credited her outburst to a morning breakfast with her father and talked about how much belief the Bears have in each other.
It wasn’t until a couple days later, in fact, that you could get her to break down her night using the first person.
“I was able to kind of slow things down a little bit in my head,” Grossman said. “I was able to recognize things that I hadn’t ever recognized before.”
But then it was right back to team talk, with Grossman implying that anyone on the Bears could have done what she did.
“Our team has a lot of girls who are really talented,” she said. “It kind of allows us to trust each other, and I feel like that’s a big part of why we’ve been able to be successful. I just feel like we can give the ball to pretty much anyone on the court at any time and know that they’re going to do something great.”
'Very integral part'
Every night before bed, Grossman does 150 sit-ups and 50 push-ups before reading 20 verses or so from the Book of Mormon (which she’s read at least five times) or the Bible.
She got into the nighttime workout habit when she was in middle school. About to go on a church-sponsored “trek” to experience how pioneer families had to struggle in their daily lives to get by, the young Kaitlin thought it sounded like quite the physical ordeal.
“I don’t know why, but in my 12-year-old mind that was the way to get ready for that,” she said with her ever-present smile.
That’s just another example of Grossman’s devotion to commitment, hard work and discipline. She became a team leader for the volleyball program when there was a void, said Smith, adding that Grossman spent numerous hours outside of practice working on her volleyball skills.
"(Grossman) was able to hold her teammates accountable and always pushed and encouraged them to do their best," Smith said. "She put so much energy into everyone. Even if she was frustrated with herself, she didn't let that stop her from lifting up her teammates."
It’s those intangibles, as much as her ability, that helped Grossman land a scholarship at Montana State Billings, where she plans to study nursing in order to become a physician’s assistant. Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin, a former West girls basketball coach, has forged a successful 18-year college career by picking players for their character as much as their talent.
Smith, who recently resigned her position as West’s volleyball coach to help her husband ranch outside of Broadus, knows that all too well. She played for Woodin at MSUB.
“Kevin picked a great player for his program,” Smith said.
For whatever reason, Johnson remembers Grossman’s first basket. She was on the top of West’s 1-3-1 zone when she stole the ball and went in for a layup. That’s a classic Grossman play.
Here’s another classic from her freshman year. Grossman had already become a popular person in school, and during one of the Bears’ blowout wins the West student section began chanting “We want Kaitlin, we want Kaitlin.”
Johnson summoned for his freshman and when he did the crowd erupted. Johnson is a bit of a prankster to his players (and they to him) and when Grossman got to him he told her he was thirsty. He asked Grossman to get him a cup of water, and the dutiful player turned around and headed for the water cooler at the end of the bench.
“Incredibly,” Johnson continued, laughing at the memory, “the crowd booed!”
He, of course, told her he was joking and subbed her into the game. It’d been a quick four years, Johnson said, regaining a serious tone before adding: “I’m hoping in her time here she realizes she was a very integral part of West High. And she’s going to make MSUB a lot better place.”
Four years down the road, Johnson was correct. Grossman did turn out to be something special. Perhaps even more than he thought was possible.
