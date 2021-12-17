Lilly and Jerome Gopher (copy)

Jerome Gopher, then a second-year assistant at Box Elder, watches action with his daughter Lilly, a former star with the Bears. 

 Courtesy Rusty Gopher

BOX ELDER — Box Elder head girls basketball coach Jerome Gopher, who was an assistant on the Bears' state championship teams in 2018 and 2019, has resigned, activities director Neal Rosette Jr. announced Friday on the school's Twitter page.

Rossette said neither the school nor Gopher would comment. Rosette only cited "personal reasons" and that he was "saddened" to announce the departure.

"Box Elder schools would like to thank Coach Gopher for his commitment to the program, as he was a major contributor to the Back to Back State Championships recently claimed by the program," Rosette wrote. "His knowledge and intuition of the game of basketball will be missed."

Joel Rosette, who coached the state championship teams, will take over on an interim basis, Neal Rosette said. 

Tags

Load comments