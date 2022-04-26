GREAT FALLS – Great Falls CMR is looking for a new girls basketball coach.
Brian Crosby, who has led the Rustlers program for the past nine years, submitted his resignation Monday night at the school board meeting. The school district will advertise the position immediately and applications will close on May 13, athletic director Mike Henneberg said.
Crosby was involved with the CMR basketball program for the past 17 years, and he guided the Rustlers to the state Class AA tournament five times in his nine seasons as head coach. His most recent team went 9-9 in the regular season and finished in fourth place in Eastern AA, losing two of three games at the state tournament.
Also Monday, the school board declined to take action on the possible addition of baseball to the athletic menu.
“The board took baseball off the agenda for the time being,” Henneberg said. “We need more time to explore possible sources of funding. We need to hammer out some financial stuff before the board takes it up again.”
The Montana High School Association approved baseball as a new sport at its annual meeting in January, but fewer than 20 of the state’s 180-plus high schools have agreed to start play in 2023.
Many of the state’s largest school districts, including Great Falls, are still waiting for approval from their school boards.
