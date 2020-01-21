The 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings didn’t change much after last week’s action, but big games this week could force some adjustments.
In Class AA, Great Falls CMR entered the rankings at No. 5 thanks to its 38-25 win over previous No. 4 Great Falls.
Browning and Columbia Falls traded places in Class A. After a Columbia Falls’ public address announcer called the Lady Indians the “Lazy Indians” during pregame introductions, they pulled out a 59-58 win over the Wildkats and moved up to No. 4 in the rankings.
Billings Central, the top-ranked Class A team, will host No. 3 Hardin on Friday. The Rams handed the Bulldogs their only loss in Hardin on Dec. 20. That game went to overtime.
Friday's Central-Hardin tussle will be played at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Thompson Falls made its way into the Class B rankings at No. 10. St. Labre, which moved up two spots to No. 4, will host No. 7 Forsyth Jan. 21. The Braves’ one loss was at Forsyth on Dec. 20.
All 10 spots in the Class C rankings stayed the same. On Friday, No. 2 Roy-Winifred will host No. 3 Belt. The Outlaws are responsible for Belt’s only loss this season.
Records are through Jan. 20
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (8-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (7-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (7-1)
4. Billings West (4-3) (+1)
5. Great Falls CMR (4-3) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Billings Central (9-0)
2. Havre (9-1)
3. Hardin (10-1)
4. Browning (7-2) (+1)
5. Columbia Falls (7-1) (-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (11-0)
2. Harlem (10-0)
3. Big Timber (10-0)
4. St. Labre (9-1) (+2)
5. Whitehall (8-2) (-1)
6. Colstrip (8-3) (+1)
7. Forsyth (8-2) (-2)
8. Columbus (7-3)
9. Fairfield (7-3)
10. Thompson Falls (8-2) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (10-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (8-0)
3. Belt (9-1)
4. Charlo (11-0)
5. Melstone (10-0)
6. Westby-Grenora (10-0)
7. Hot Springs (10-1)
8. West Yellowstone (10-0)
9. Plenty Coups (8-1)
10. Manhattan Christian (8-2)
