BUTTE — Bryan Arntson will be the successor to Maury Cook, as he has been selected to coach the Butte girls basketball team.
In addition to coaching an array of sports such as football, and track and field, Arntson has also coached Special Olympians. He will be able to draw from a diverse wealth of knowledge, which will hopefully translate into wins on the court and relationships for life.
“I think one of the biggest things in any coaching is to really try to focus on the details and just trying to get better each day,” said Arntson. “If you look at the big picture from the first day, you can kind of skip over some stuff. And I really just try to focus on taking care of what you can control, bringing a good attitude, bringing great effort every day and just trying to get a little bit better each time you're out.”
Arntson explained that adjusting to different coaching circumstances has helped him become the leader he is today. When it came to coaching Special Olympics, for example, he found that there are situations when it’s important to slow down and take things one step at a time.
“I think coaching, more than anything, is working on building those relationships with the kids and your coaching staff, and stuff like that is way more important than X's and O's,” Arntson said. “Those relationships are going to make your teams a lot better.”
Maintaining a positive relationship with athletes, while also implementing discipline when necessary, is a struggle that many high school coaches endure. Arntson explained that it starts with communication.
“When a coach has that relationship, that your athletes and your students know that you have their best interest at heart, they're willing to work and compete,” said the former Montana Western football player. “And then it's okay really to push the boundaries and try to make them the best that they can be.”
Arntson is no stranger to the sports community in southwest Montana. In addition to his playing and coaching background, he also worked as a referee. He noted that working in that role has helped him appreciate what refs do and gain a different perspective on certain situations.
“It really helps, just to see the game from a different perspective helps you understand why things are called the way they are and what maybe the referee saw,” Arntson said. “And it sheds a new light on the game, which is really good.”
While there are specific principles that Arntson wants to instill within his program, he said he is also keeping an open mind.
“What I really want to just strive for and get across to the kids is that we want to compete,” said the Bulldogs coach. “We want to have fun in the end. We're talking about high school athletics and we want the kids to have a good time so that they're able to develop those lifelong relationships, and be able to develop those lifelong skills. And I really think just keeping things simple and focusing on the details again, is always going to help you get to that end goal, trying to get yourself better each and every day.”
