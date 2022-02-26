BUTTE — How good was Kodie Hoagland's Senior Day?
After the Bulldogs beat Helena Capital 34-31 in overtime Saturday at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym in Butte, the future Oredigger was signing autographs for her new adoring, young fans.
With 14 seconds remaining in overtime and the game tied at 31, Bulldogs coach Bryan Arntson called a timeout to draw up the eventual game-winning play.
Tylar Clary received the inbound pass. As Laura Rosenleaf rotated toward the top of the key, Clary drove to the right. Meanwhile on the other side of the court, Hoagland started drifting toward the left corner as Emmarie Rachards moved toward the hoop from the left wing.
As Capital's zone rotated toward the driving Clary, Rosenleaf moved into the middle of the key about three feet to the right of Richards. Hoagland took Rosenleaf's spot at the top of the key and was left wide open thanks to her team mates screening off the close-out defender who couldn't fight through all the bodies bunched up in the middle.
All Hoagland had to do from there is knock it down.
"I just trusted my shot and made sure that it was smooth," she said.
Not a bad way to go out on her home court.
"It was definitely something I'll remember," Hoagland said. "It was a good win."
Of the eight points she finished with, six came during the fourth quarter and overtime.
Before Butte's late run, Capital was in control for a majority of the game. The Bruins led 21-11 at the half and by as much as 26-11 to begin the third quarter. From there, Butte locked in on defense and only allowed five more points the rest of the way. Another key was holding Bruins dynamic scorer Jada Clarkson to just four points for the game.
"She's really good," Arnston said. "She's kind of the key to their team and they have some great shooters and great players around her. That was a focal point, to try to get out and make their shots contested. I don't think we did a great job in the first half. Second half, we locked in a little bit better and they missed some shots that they normally make but that's just how the game goes. Again, I'm proud of our kids' effort."
The Bulldogs used a 14-2 fourth-quarter run to tie the game and force OT. Trailing 29-27 with about 1:30 left in regulation, Ashley Olson knocked down a jumper from the elbow to make it 29-all.
"I think that was my second jump shot of the whole year," said the Bulldogs' post with a laugh. "Honestly, I was supposed to be posting up and I was like, 'Oh, I'm just going go up top and see what happens.' And then I got the ball. So I just shot it. It felt pretty good to get it tied back up and the crowd — it felt good hearing everyone."
Olson finished with six points. Richards and Brooke McGrath had eight points apiece as part of another balanced Butte scoring attack. Laura Rosenleaf added four, which included a huge bucket in overtime to tie the game at 31 with under a minute to play.
As for Capital, which has had three of its last four games go to overtime, when you fly that close to the sun eventually you get burned.
"I thought that there were some things that happened that could have gone either way," said Bruins coach Katie Garcin-Forba. "And that's just how the ball rolls at certain points. And so for us, we've got to play not too loose and out on our heels, and look to be a little bit more aggressive."
As the Bruins prepare for a rematch with the Bulldogs on Thursday in Helena to begin the Western AA divisionals, they'll have a few days of practice to build on what was a strong defensive performance.
"We only gave up 34 points in 36 minutes of play, which is a great defensive effort," Garcin-Forba said. "And that's really good for us... You hold a team to 34 points, you have a pretty good chance to win it."
Rachael Stacy paced the Bruins with eight points and Megan Swanson added seven.
Before the game, Butte honored its five seniors during a pregame ceremony. Olson, McGrath, Pieper Joseph, Clary and Hoagland were joined by friends and family and the Bulldogs thanked them for their years of hard work and dedication.
