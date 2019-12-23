The first few minutes were shaky, but the Bulldogs were ready to weather the storm.
Butte High defeated Butte Central 50-24 at the Butte Civic Center Monday night, winning the city championship for the second straight year as Bulldog MacKenzie Tutty put up 19 points to propel Butte to victory.
Bulldogs head coach Maury Cook praised Central for a well-fought contest and his own team for growing into the game.
“It’s nice to go into Christmas with this win,” Cook said. “It’s a tough game, always an emotional one. After a little bit of scare in the first, I thought the team fought back well.”
As Cook mentioned, the Copper City clash began with Central on top, as the Maroons were on fire after tip-off.
A pair of baskets from Maddie Kump and Avery Kelly, as well as an Emma Keeley trey, got head coach Meg Murphy’s team on the board and up 7-0 before the Bulldogs scored.
However, Butte overcame the initial onslaught with MacKenzie Tutty’s three-pointer getting the Bulldogs on the scoreboard and opening the scoring floodgates for Cook’s squad, as Butte sunk four more three-point efforts in the second quarter, taking a 25-11 lead heading into halftime.
Central was unable to break their scoring drought, as the Maroons were outscored 37-8 in the space between their opening run and the fourth quarter. This was in part to a stout performance from the Bulldogs, who only allowed four and five points in the second and third quarters.
While Central finished strongly, Butte was in no danger of seeing out the contest as both teams mixed their squads up with stacking fouls and fatigue.
Murphy said that she was pleased with her team’s start, but that the Maroons’ scoring issues Monday night are part of a larger drought.
“It’s been difficult,” Murphy said. “We just can’t put the ball in the basket. But our kids played hard and its tough not having a lot of time to prepare on the weekend, and we’re proud of them… Butte shot the ball well, and you have to give [MacKenzie] Tutty credit, my hats off to the Butte kids.”
Central was led by Keeley’s seven points, while Taylor Harrington and Kump each added 5. Kelly (2), Sofee Thatcher (3), Amira Bolton (1) and Breann Williamson (1) rounded out the Maroons’ scorers.
Tutty led the contest with her 19, while Haley Herron followed behind with 11. Trisha Ericson sunk two treys en route to an eight-point display, while Makenna Carpenter and Grace McGrath each added a trio to the Butte total. McCaul McCarthy finished the Bulldogs’ scoring with a point.
Cook was pleased to win the game after keeping their eyes on themselves, but is also focused on where Butte needs to improve, specifically turnovers.
“Our focus was on ourselves and not turning the ball over,” Cook said. “We wanted to make sure that we cut down our turnover, which we did not do, we had 25. [This season,] for the most part we’ve scored in the fifties and that’s with a lot of turnovers.”
Butte (3-1) next plays on Jan. 4, when the Bulldogs host Missoula Big Sky. Meanwhile, Central drops to 1-5 on the season and next hosts Hamilton on Jan. 4.
