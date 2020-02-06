Dillon kept the Maroons at bay for a half, but a 15-0 third quarter run saw Butte Central claim victory on senior night.
Central defeated the Beavers 55-42, taking the season sweep over Dillon and improving to 14-2 on the season, while knocking the Beavers down to 4-8.
Maroons head coach Brodie Kelly said that the second half run was a prime example of Central’s identity.
“[Defense] is what we hang on,” Kelly said. “It’s the only way to make a run, is to be getting consecutive stops… You look at the buckets [Dillon] got, pretty much everything was challenged tonight.”
Both the Central and Dillon offense had early stretches of offensive success, but the physical contest made it difficult for either side break away easily.
The Maroons opened with eight unanswered points, but the Beavers immediately countered with an 8-0 run of their own, and the only thing that separated the two teams was a late trey from Central senior Aaron Richards.
Central’s offense produced a more consistent half in the second quarter, but was evenly matched by Dillon, as Beavers seniors Justus Peterson and Braden Anderson each finished the first half with seven points.
While Dillon opened the second half with its first bucket, the Maroons found their scoring touch as the quarter went on, going on a 15-0 run with the game at 26-23 to take a significant advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Dillon head coach Terry Thomas said that he was pleased with the first half from the Beavers, but that the wheels fell off the proverbial wagon in the second half.
“I thought we fought pretty hard,” Thomas said. “We got down 8-0 and we scrambled back and got into the flow of the game both on offense and defense, thought we did a good job... Then we came out at half, made a few mistakes and Butte Central took advantage.”
The Beavers had their best scoring quarter of the game in the fourth, putting up 19 points, but could not limit Central enough to make it a tight finish as the Maroons completed the season sweep.
Central was led by senior Braden Harrington’s 13 points, a majority of which came late in the game to keep Dillon at bay. Maroons seniors Matt Simkins and Richards finished with 12 and 10 respectively.
While Central had three double-digit scorers, Kelly praised his team for their defending over the course of the contest.
“I felt like we guarded them well all game,” Kelly said. “I know [Jace] Fitzgerald hit a couple threes late… But other than that, I felt like we guarded really well, challenged them.”
For the Beavers, Peterson’s 13 matched Harrington for the game-high, while junior Jace Fitzgerald ended his night with 10. Dillon senior Braden Anderson contributed six to the Beavers’ total.
Thomas says that he thinks that Dillon didn’t play poorly, but that his squad has to create better shots and maintain composure throughout the game.
“For a half, we played really well,” Thomas said. “But we just lost that third quarter. We need to go back to work and try to figure out a few things, see if we can get just a little bit better execution.”
The Maroons next play on Saturday in a road trip to Livingston, while the Beavers hit the road to Stevensville on the same day.
