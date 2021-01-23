BUTTE — Sofee Thatcher has been a leader for the Maroons all season, and she took her game to an even higher level in Saturday’s 56-30 win over Stevensville at the Maroon Activities Center.
Both the Maroons and the Yellowjackets ran a zone defense in the first half, but the Maroons had much more success finding gaps in their opponent's defense. According to Butte Central head coach Meg Murphy, the Maroons experimented with several defenses in the win.
"We tried some different defenses today and I thought they did a good job," Murphy said. "Coming off a tough loss last night, it can be tough coming back to play after getting off a bus late at night, but they did really well I think."
The Maroons led 27-18 at halftime and held a lead as large as 13 in the first half. Just before halftime, Thatcher made a memorable inbound play.
Thatcher bounced the ball off an unaware Yellowjacket to herself for an easy layup as time expired. She tried the same play once again in the fourth quarter, but was unable to finish the layup.
"I grew up with six older siblings and have seen a lot of basketball in my life. That's our move," Thatcher said. "When my dad yells back that's when I know to just hit it off their back. I've done it since I was a freshmen, so it had been a while since I tried that."
Stevensville changed their defense in the third quarter to a half-court trap, which forced turnovers and resulted in transition baskets. Murphy was able to adjust though, and her team found a way to continue their transition offense.
Maddie Sims was a bright spot for the Yellowjackets, finishing with three points and making multiple defensive plays in the second half. Maliyah LeCoure also had a good game and finished with a team-high 14 points.
"We had to hit the middle to where everything opened up, pushing the ball up the court really helped us and our speed," Thatcher said. "Just so we didn't have to set up a half court offense, because sometimes that hurts us."
Thatcher finished with 17 points and found open teammates on many occasions. Delaney Hasquet had a standout game with nine points, and Brooke Badovinac finished with 11.
Murphy said that keeping their offense in constant motion is vital to the Maroons' success. She said they were able to do, but the Stevensville defense made it difficult at times on Saturday.
"I thought our guards just let the game come to them, they got out and ran," Murphy said. "Sometimes we're not great shooters and we struggle at times in the half court offense, so we have to rely on our speed, and that's definitely something we will continue to work on."
"I thought overall it was a great team effort where everyone contributed. Hasquet shot the ball better and Avery Kelly has struggled, she hasn't played a lot of minutes because of foul trouble," Murphy continued. "But it was good to see her have a good game today after a few defensive adjustments allowed her to play a little more."
For the Yellowjackets, they are scheduled to host Corvallis on Tuesday. The Maroons are scheduled to travel to Manhattan on Thursday for a game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Maroons are now 4-1 and have momentum leading into their next game. The team's character has been set and has continued to grow, according to Thatcher.
"We're so connected, we have such a good bond and we're all best friends," Thatcher said. "It makes playing more fun and it's just been a really exciting time to play."
