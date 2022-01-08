BUTTE — Another stellar effort from one of Class A's most dangerous scorers and a late-game defensive tweak helped the Maroons stifle a second-half charge from the Broncs, as Butte Central's girls basketball team defeated Frenchtown 49-43 on Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center in Butte.
Central actually led wire-to-wire, but there were stretches of the second half where the Maroons struggled to regain control of the game after a dominant first half. Playing without senior Sofee Thatcher, who averages about 32 minutes per game, and sophomore Kathryn Lalicker, who averages about 21 minutes per game, the Maroons' lead was trimmed to 32-31 with about six minutes to play.
The Broncs took a timeout after a pair of Mollie Drew free throws that made it 34-31. Out of the break, Central came out in a press for the first time all game and forced a turnover in the backcourt which led to immediate points, a layup by Drew to make it 36-31. Frenchtown never got back into its rhythm on offense, as a majority of the Broncs' points came via put-backs or free throws the rest of the way.
"I really didn't want to have to press just because we're short on numbers," Murphy said. "But it's something that we're used to doing so I wanted to wait until we hit about the five-minute mark or the four-minute mark before we started pressing. I figured we'd have enough legs to finish the game."
As precious seconds and minutes melted away for the Broncs, who were without starting point guard Cassidy Bagnell, they were eventually forced to foul in order to try to extend the game. However, time and again the Maroons were able to get the ball in the hands of their go-to scorer Brooke Badovinac.
"I thought tonight she came out and she struggled at first but then she just took her head up, and she didn't back down," Murphy said. "She's a good player. She's going to be fun to watch."
Badovinac finished with 27 points and was 10-for-11 from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter as she put the game on ice.
Butte Central led 24-16 at the half, but the Maroons were more dominant than the score would indicate. Frenchtown coach Tim Yeager pleaded with his team to be more aggressive as the Broncs were settling for contested outside jumpers.
"Anytime you have an injury, we have our three-year starting point guard (Bagnell) on on the bench, you're going to expect some jitters from us," he said. "And I thought we responded well to some to some criticism in the first half and made some adjustments, and we fought. We settled early and came out a little bit flat. You can't do that against good teams."
The Broncs came out with a sense of urgency after the break, cutting the Maroons' lead to 32-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
"They play hard, they practice hard and it was less about basketball at halftime, and more about effort, energy and intensity," Yeager said. "They came out and we fought back."
The Maroons were reeling when Brenna Foley exited the game with foul trouble at the three-minute mark of the third quarter. Central led 30-22 when she was subbed out with four fouls. The Broncs were able to get some clean looks due to communication and rotation lapses at the top of the Maroons' 3-2 zone, and cut the deficit to 32-27.
Foley came back in before the end of the third and played until the three-minute mark of the fourth until she ultimately fouled out on a call that could have gone either way. But it was enough time to help the Maroons regain control of the game.
"They were getting close to our score, so I didn't want them to end up winning in the long run," Foley said of her mindset upon returning. "So I just tried my hardest not to let them score and to box out good."
"When she picked up her fifth (foul), I thought the girl traveled in front of us before (Foley) went for the ball," Murphy said.
Ella Moodry was a menace on defense for the Maroons, constantly disrupting attempts by the Broncs to get the ball into the low block. When she came away with a steal or a long rebound, she was masterful in transition with near-perfect decision making.
"She's getting better every game with that," Murphy said of the sophomore. "I look back to the first game and she could outrun anybody, but she didn't make very good decisions. And tonight, I thought she did a great job. She just was a real vocal leader on the floor. And I thought she made really good decisions."
Drew, who was often the beneficiary of Moodrys passes in transition as the two were synced up throughout the game, finished with nine points. Moodry and Payton Hartwick added five more apiece for Central.
Carah Evans paced the Broncs offense with 15 points, all coming on 3-pointers. She, Sadie Smith and Alexis Godin played crucial roles in leading Frenchtown's second-half charge. Smith finished with 12 points and Godin managed nine.
