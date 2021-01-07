BUTTE — Despite the mask requirement and socially-distanced Maroon Activity Center, the Butte Central girls basketball game against Livingston provided a sense of normalcy with parents cheering on their athletes. The play on the floor though, was not very typical.
The Maroons defeated the Livingston Rangers 43-35 to open the season on Thursday, but the win did not come easily. Meg Murphy's squad had to make clutch free throws and maintain their composure throughout the game.
"I was pleased with the way our kids played, I feel we got tired and sloppy towards the end," Murphy said. "Taking care of the ball and not panicking when we have pressure has been our focus and is something we still need to work on."
The Rangers ran press defense on nearly every possession. While the pressure resulted in forced turnovers and a few layups, it also gave the Maroons 28 attempts at the free throw line.
Shannon Nelson and Rainna Floyd (Livingston) fouled out of the game, which forced Livingston to turn to their already-short bench unit. Livingston also was without their head coach, a factor Murphy acknowledged as a difficult challenge to work around.
"Park did some things really well tonight and they were without their coach. That's always something that's hard to deal with," Murphy said. "But it's good to play a game and get an idea of where you're at and what you want to work on."
The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter, and remained within ten points until the final buzzer. With constant foul calls and numerous turnovers by both teams, little momentum was found outside of back-to-back three pointers for the Maroons midway through the third quarter.
Soffee Thatcher found space in front of a screen at the top of the arc, where she knocked down a three to create a two-possession game in the third quarter. Thatcher finished with 11 points and shot 2-for-9 from the free throw line.
On the next possession, Delaney Hasquet completed a catch-and-shoot three to stretch the Maroons' lead. Hasquet finished with ten points and made five of her ten free throw attempts. As a team, the Maroons shot less than 50% from the line, going 13-for-28.
Murphy said that while she was pleased with the team's effort and play, she noticed areas that need work. The Maroons switched between a half court zone and full-court press defense, both of which she said needed work.
"We're going to work on a lot of zone stuff, we got to work on boxing out," Murphy said. "It's just the little things, the fundamental things. Taking care of the ball has been the biggest thing and we've talked about that."
The fourth quarter had the Maroons on edge, as the Rangers continued to force turnovers and send the Maroons to the line. The Rangers struggled to make shots and appeared hesitant during offensive possessions, which led to their demise.
Brooke Badovinac (Butte Central) also had a solid performance on the floor. She finished with eleven points, added a free throw to her mostly-in-transition baskets and stayed out of foul trouble.
Avery Kelly had six points and went four-of-four from the free throw line, To add to her constistency, Amira Bolton and Taylor Harrington scored from the floor. Maddie Kump also got involved, making one of her two free throws.
Livingston was led by Taylor Young, who finished with seven points. Shannon Nelson, Skylar Higgs and Kodie Vondia all finished with six points for the Rangers.
The Maroons will have just over a day to recover, rest and practice before traveling to Dillon to face the Beavers. The game has been set to begin at 4 p.m..
The coming match up with the Beavers is difficult to predict, as they also beat Livingston last week. That game was closer though, ending in a two-point victory for the Beavers.
