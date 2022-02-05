BUTTE — 40 years ... that's a long time.
After dedicating four decades of her life to coaching, Butte Central girls basketball coach Meg Murphy decided that was probably enough.
She was honored with an emotional tribute prior to the game while surrounded by current and former players, coworkers and fans.
"I didn't know about that," said Murphy of her lack of prior knowledge to the pregame ceremony. "I knew had some former players coming in. I really didn't know. Some former players came in from out of state such as Kellie Johnson, Anita Zabel and some kids I coached at Tech. I got to hook up with them last night and I can't thank those people enough. Kate English and some former players and coaches put this all together and it was really a cool deal."
Murphy said it was difficult to lock back into coaching mode as the opening tip came just minutes after several tears were resisted and then shed throughout the arena.
"It was hard," she said. "I think it really took me until about the second half. I'm blessed because I have good assistant coaches and we work well together. They know things to call out, so that helps a ton."
Unlike Murphy's storied career, the Class A nonconference basketball game between Livingston and Central at the Maroon Activity Center on Saturday was over rather quickly as the Maroons buried the Rangers 60-30. That's 273 wins and counting as Murphy and company put the finishing touches on the 2021-22 season.
Finally playing with a full roster, Central was able to press Livingston from the jump. Even when the Rangers were able to get the ball across half court, the Maroons were relentless jumping into passing lanes and creating turnover after turnover.
After dealing with injuries and COVID issues during much of the season, Central now has a full 10-player bench during its stretch run toward the postseason.
"We have 10 kids back, which beats five," Murphy said with a laugh. "Having (Sofee Thatcher) back makes a big difference. We didn't have her all last week so having her back was nice. She's a good floor leader for us."
The Maroons led 25-11 at the half, but the Rangers cut the lead to 10 during the third quarter. Brooke Badovinac, Central's leading scorer, also picked up her third foul and had to take a seat. That's when Thatcher's presence on the floor was crucial. She took the reins, scored six quick points and dished out assists as the Maroons opened the lead back up to 20.
"The trust builds each game," Thatcher said. "We all hang out on and off the court, so we just have a really good connection. I can trust them to get up and down the court. I trust them to finish their layups and they just have got to trust me to get them the ball."
Even when Livingston cut it the Central advantage to 10 points, the lead still felt massive with points so hard to come by for the Rangers.
"When we get out there pressing it gets our game going quicker, earlier," Badovinac said. "When we press we're more involved in the game and we get an early jump on it."
Badovinac was her usual, consistent self with 19 points. Ella Moodry pumped in 16 and Thatcher had seven for the Maroons.
Taylor Young paced Livingston with 14 points and Elsa Cajune had six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.