BUTTE — Make that six in a row for the Maroons. 

Brooke Badovinac led all scorers with 24 points, Sofee Thatcher had 17 and the Butte Central Maroons sent their seniors out on a high note with a 58-41 victory over Stevensville on Senior Night at the MAC.

"(Stevensville) played really well the first half," said Central coach Meg Murphy, who was coaching in her final game at the MAC. "You know, I thought we struggled with a lot of bunnies, but they shot the ball well. Claire Hutchison hit three 3s or two 3s and another girl hit a 3, which kind of kept them in the game a little bit."

Meg Murphy retires as Maroons head coach

Butte Central High School head coach Meg Murphy waves to the crowd as she is introduced before her last regular season home game as head coach of the Maroons. She is retiring after 40 years of coaching.

The Maroons led 26-20 at the half of Tuesday's Southwestern A clash before blowing the game wide open during the third quarter. Thatcher, who was playing in her final home game along with fellow seniors Brenna Foley and Payton Hartwick, got Central rolling with back-to-back 3-pointers open the second half.

"Sofee kind of just went off," Murphy said. "She had a great, great game."

Her second triple gave the Maroons a double-digit advantage at 32-22. Badovinac got in on the fun and her trey made it 38-22. 

Thatcher scored 11 of her 17 points during the third and Central outscored the Yellowjackets 26-10 to take a 52-30 lead into the final eight minutes. 

The Maroons cruised from there and were able to empty the bench.

Hutchison paced Stevi with 16 points.

Central miss quite a few open looks close to the hoop during the first half, but stellar free throw shooting kept the Maroons in front as they shot 13 of 16 from the line.

"That definitely was a key to keeping us in the game," Murphy said. "Because we certainly missed a lot of bunnies there. But it was a good night for the seniors."

The season isn't over for Central's seniors, but they won't be playing at home anymore. Murphy will always remember this class for their dedication and commitment from the moment they decided they wanted to be apart of the program during their freshman year, a season when the Maroons needed players. 

"This group of young kids ... I remember asking Peyton Hartwick, 'Can you play; will you just play?'" Murphy said. "She really didn't want to and for her to come, and she finished up with four years giving us everything she had. Same thing with Brenna Foley you know, those kids just gave me everything they could. Sofee we knew yhad some skills. She had a good feel for basketball but the other kids, they gave me everything they had from the freshman year on up."

Central wraps up its regular season at Hamilton on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. 

The Southwestern A District Tournament is set to begin Feb. 17 in Dillon.

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

