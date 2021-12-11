BUTTE — Ashley Olson had a double-double to lead a balanced Butte offense and the Bulldogs pulled away from the Gallatin Raptors on Saturday for a season-opening home victory 54-39.
Olson's double-double consisted of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kodie Hoagland and Laura Rosenleaf scored 12 points apiece, and Tylar Clary added eight points.
"I think we have a team with multiple kids that could be the leading scorer on any given night," said Butte girls basketball coach Bryan Arntson. "I thought Ashley did some really good things in the second half in the in the post and she did really well on the boards, and had had a nice game that way. Laura Rosenleaf was the same way. She was really good on the rebounding and got some easy put-backs. I think we have a team that has multiple kids that that can put the ball in the basket."
The Raptors had an 11-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter, at which point, Arntson had his Bulldogs switch from man-to-man to a zone defense. It worked remarkably well, as Gallatin was held to just 14 points over the second and third quarters combined. During that span, Butte was able to build a 37-25 lead as the game entered the final eight minutes.
"We were kind of getting beat a little bit in our man (defense) so we switched over to the zone," Arntson said. "We weren't really expecting anything in particular but it definitely helped out. In the second half we kind of settled down and started to play a little bit better on the defensive end which turned into some easy buckets."
The Bulldogs would have won by a wider margin if they shot better than 34% from the free-throw line.
"We didn't shoot very well from the free-throw line," Arntson said. "We definitely have some work to do there. You don't want to give away free points. I think as the season goes on, kids relax a little bit more. They're all good shooters and they'll be able to knock those down."
Keaton Lynn led the Raptors with nine points and 16 rebounds. Malaina Springer managed six points.
Butte travels to Belgrade for its next game Dec. 17.
