BUTTE — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans achieved a winning record after their 65-38 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Spartans had significant size advantage and pushed the ball up floor at every opportunity.
The first quarter was a rough one for the Bulldogs, during which they only scored two points. Turnovers were a major issue, which lead to easy transition baskets for the Spartans.
"Part of our issue was just getting off a 14-day quarantine and playing without two starters," said Butte coach Maury Cook. "But outside of that, the press has been giving us problems. I think at times we get a little bit overwhelmed with the pressure. But compared to other games we've played, we handled the press we all at times."
"In the second quarter when they stopped pressing it was 16-18, and for us we have to look at those positives," Cook continued. "The second quarter was great but they ran on us, we don't have our legs and we're a step behind right now."
The Bulldogs found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter, as they went into the locker room at halftime trailing 38-18. Despite the uptick in scoring, defense, turnovers and rebounding remained problematic for the Bulldogs.
As reflected by the score, the first half went dramatically different for the Spartans. They maintained control and patience, all while pushing the pace and using their size advantage.
"I think we played up-tempo and we played well defensively, but those Butte kids kept hustling," said Missoula Sentinel coach Karen Deden. "It was a hustler's game, obviously. They did a good job adjusting and I thought we did a good job, I know Butte was missing those two starters."
The strategy seemed to remain the same in the second half for the Spartans. Inside drives led to multiple and-one opportunities, while the Bulldogs were unable to answer on the offensive end.
The Spartans led after three quarters, but the Bulldogs showed signs of fight through Brooke McGrath. McGrath scored 15 points and had an outstanding third quarter, where she scored ten points on two three-pointers.
"She's a really talented kid and she's finding her confidence out there," said Cook. "The first few games her confidence wasn't there, but after a few JV games she really has her feet under her. That's been us, we have to get to where we are all playing well at the same time, and have our rotations set."
Despite the improved shooting and continued effort by the Bulldogs, the Spartans maintained their lead that hovered around 20 points all game.
Challis Westwater led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points. Two other Spartans finished in double-digits, with Olivia Huntsinger and Brooke Stayner scoring 13. Kodi Fraser finished with eight points.
"We're going to work on a lot this week," Deden said. "Free throws first!"
MacKenzie Tutty and Emmarie Richards finished with seven points for the Bulldogs. As a team, the Bulldogs shot poorly from the free throw line, making three of their eight attempts.
The Bulldogs are now 1-5 on the season and are scheduled to face Helena Capital at home on Thursday. For the Spartans, they are now 4-3 on the season and will face Kalispell Glacier on the road on Thursday.
