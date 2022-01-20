BUTTE — Butte girls basketball coach Bryan Arntson is enjoying his first year guiding the Bulldogs in his return to coaching. And why not? Nearing the halfway mark of the 2020-21 season, Butte is 6-2 after its Tuesday victory over Missoula Big Sky, 46-39.
"Being back coaching basketball and the girls have all been been awesome," Arntson said. "They're bought in 100% and having a lot of fun, seeing a lot of development, a lot of growth, and starting to really develop some relationships with the kids and the rest of the coaching staff."
The Bulldogs victory over the Eagles encapsulated many attributes that Arntson's squad has taken pride in this season. Coming off a loss and trailing at halftime, the Bulldogs showed their resiliency with a 17-7 third-quarter run to take control of the game. Butte has followed both losses this season with wins in the next game.
Brooke McGrath's 16 points led the offense but if you were to try to guess Butte's leading scorer before the game, you'd only be guessing. The Bulldogs are usually balanced offensively, with multiple players hovering around or eclipsing double-digit points in most games. Sometimes McGrath has the hot hand. Other times it might be Kodie Hoagland, who poured in 18 points against Dillon on Jan. 11. Maybe it's Laura Rosenleaf or Emmarie Richards who catch fire. They went off for 14 points apiece against Butte Central on Dec. 23, 2021. Or maybe it'll be Ashley Olson's turn. The Bulldogs' reliable post presence led the way against Flathead and Gallatin.
"I think that's a really a good testament to our senior leadership," Arntson said. "They've done a good job of leading the way. And when things aren't going the way that we had planned from the start, it's been a different individual all the time that kind of steps up and gets us going, and kind of takes that leadership role on, which is really nice to see."
A great example of Butte's ability to make adjustments on the fly was during its 57-43 victory over Dillon. On paper, the Bulldogs have an obvious size advantage over the Beavers. So logically, one would conclude they'd want to exploit that edge by feeding the ball down low to the likes of Olson and Rosenleaf. While the two did combine for 14, Dillon was focused on denying entry passes and sent double teams when the Bulldogs were able to get the ball into the post.
That's when Hoagland and Richards stepped up and knocked down open looks from the perimeter as the Beavers struggled to close out.
“Butte’s inside-out killed us,” said Beavers coach John Hansen after the game. “They shot extremely well from the 3-point line. Obviously we knew it was going to be tough against Olson, who I thought we played pretty good defense against, but we knew they were shooters and our attention to detail on defense needs to get better.”
The Bulldogs' awareness to how a specific team is playing them has allowed different players to rise up throughout the season, further cementing their team-first mentality.
"We see different different types of defenses that are taking away some of our strengths," Arntson said. "And I think our kids have bought into that. Like I said, it might not be their night, maybe the defense is really focused on them. And they understand that and they're willing to accept their role in that game, and get everybody else involved."
Butte's early success hasn't gone unnoticed. The most recent 406 MT Sports basketball rankings has the Bulldogs at No. 5 in Class AA. As Arntson and the Bulldogs stare down the remainder of their schedule with a majority of their Western AA conference games still in front of them, these mid-January rankings are probably the last thing on their minds.
"We're really just focused on ourselves and trying to get better each day," he said. "The way the schedule pans out, you really have to take advantage of each practice you do get because you start getting some back-to-back games and you never know when schedules are going to change. But our focus is always on ourselves and just trying to get better each day."
The Bulldogs are home Friday and tip with Missoula Sentinel at 7 p.m. at Butte High.
