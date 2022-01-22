BILLINGS — Bella Murphy’s putback at the buzzer completed a long, uphill climb for top-ranked Billings West, as the Golden Bears edged No. 3 Billings Skyview 62-60 in Eastern AA girls basketball Saturday afternoon at the West High gym.
Kaitlyn Grossman scored 32 points, including a coast-to-coast layup with five seconds left to bring the Bears into a tie at 60-60 after they trailed for much of the game.
After a timeout, West’s Layla Baumann picked up a stray Skyview inbounds pass, which Bears coach Charlie Johnson credited 6-foot-4 sophomore Sydney Pierce for creating the miscue. With her back to the basket, Baumann spun and hurled the ball toward the hoop from the left wing behind the 3-point line.
Baumann’s shot was strong and glanced off the far side backboard without hitting the rim into the waiting hands of Murphy, who banked the ball in before she was surrounded by celebrating teammates once the final buzzer sounded.
“I wasn’t sure where the ball was going to go, but, I mean, especially in those crucial moments you really have to be mentally there so that you’re able to finish when you get the opportunities,” Murphy said.
Four players for Skyview finished in double figures, starting with Breanna Williams’ 13. Brooke Berry added 12, Cami Harris 11 and Alexis Brauer 10 for the Falcons.
Big-moment Murphy
After the game, Johnson kidded that the final play evolved just as he drew it up.
In reality, though, Johnson said Murphy being in the right place at the right time for the game-winner was no accident.
Murphy has never been a top scorer for the Bears during her basketball career. But the 5-foot-10 senior forward has played on two Class AA state championship soccer teams and was a member of the basketball team two years ago when West shared the state title with Helena Capital after the championship game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In other words, she's been there before, Johnson said.
“She knows how to be successful and not let the moment be too big,” said Johnson, who labeled Murphy as an ‘enforcer’ since her freshman season. “I think you saw that tonight.”
Crazy ending. After trailing virtually the whole game, West beats Skyview 62-60 on Bella Murphy’s put back at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/RgurHgEOC4— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) January 22, 2022
Though West trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and by four with 32 seconds to go, Murphy said the Bears never felt out of the game.
“You look at our poster,” she said, pointing to one sitting on a courtside table, “and it says ‘Golden Legacy.’ We pride ourselves on mostly our work ethic. You know, (Skyview) has some really talented girls … Brooke Berry, she’s playing D-I basketball (at New Mexico), Breanna, Cami … they’re all awesome. But I just think we outhustled them and I think that’s what it comes down to is who wants it.”
‘Relentless’ Grossman
Skyview coach Brent Montague had the perfect descriptor for Grossman's career-high performance: relentless.
The 6-foot senior is headed to Montana State Billings on a basketball scholarship, but rarely has she shown the offensive aggressiveness she showed Saturday.
She simply attacked the basket to the tune of 10 first-quarter points, four in the second, eight in the third and 10 more in the fourth.
During one timeout, assistant coach Jason Amundsen took Grossman aside and told her, “They’re not going to stop you today, so just keep going.”
And that’s what she did.
“If she keeps that aggressiveness it’s just going to make it very, very, very difficult to stop in other areas," Johnson said. "And it’s going to free up a lot of stuff for the other players.”
Ever the deflector of credit, Grossman attributed her big game to a tradition she and her father borrowed from one of her rivals, Kennedy Venner at Billings Senior. Grossman said Venner told her that she and her father go out for breakfast on the morning of home games.
“I woke up this morning and my dad was like, ‘Kaitlin, we’re going to go get breakfast. We’re going to see if that works,’ “ Grossman said. “And I guess it did.”
One play short
Skyview seemed poised to break a 19-game losing streak to the Bears despite foul trouble to some of their top players.
Players like Brauer and Charlize Davis helped fill the void. In fact, with the aforementioned Berry on the bench for a good portion of the second quarter, the Falcons managed to extend a 20-17 first-quarter lead.
Brauer had eight points in the second quarter and a Davis 3-pointer with under a minute left in the first half gave the Falcons a 35-25 lead. Skyview still led 48-43 after the third quarter and led by six with three minutes to play, but couldn’t hold off the Bears, whose last lead was 15-14 until that final basket by Murphy.
“There’s always one more thing somebody could do, but it’s a team effort and it goes for coaching and everything,” Montague said. “This is just a really, really good group. They’re there. They’re tough, they’re very talented and I think that they definitely showed everybody what they’re all about today.”
The Falcons will get another chance to end that drought when West makes a trip to Skyview on Feb. 19. Now’s not the time to worry about that, though, Montague said, with a game Thursday against Bozeman Gallatin.
“It’s going to hurt tonight and it’s going to hurt tomorrow, but we get the kids back in the gym on Monday and we’ll start getting ready for Gallatin,” he said. “We’ve got to move forward. That’s what we’ve got to do.”
Numbers game
West remained unbeaten at 9-0 and 5-0 in the Eastern AA. Skyview dropped to 6-2 and 4-1 in the league. The Falcons’ other loss was to second-ranked Missoula Hellgate (53-47). … Skyview’s last win against the Bears was during the 2011-12 season. The Bears have won 29 of 31 and 39 of 43 against the Falcons. … Taylee Chirrick added 10 points for the Bears. Murphy scored six, all in the fourth quarter.
