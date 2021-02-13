HELENA — The first time the Helena Capital girls basketball team faced Missoula Sentinel this season, the Bruins scored just two points in the first quarter.
They won the game by double digits, but they also expect to perform at a higher level and on Saturday, in the Bears Den, the Bruins offense was as good as its been all season in a 65-38 win.
"We had lots of players step up," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "The more we spread the ball around, the more efficient we are. We started playing a little bit differently and I think our girls have done a really great job of adjusting to that."
Efficiency was the name of the game in the first half for the Bruins, who got 17 points from Dani Bartsch on 8 of 12 shooting. Jaymee Sheridan also started hot with nine points in the first 16 minutes, while Mara McGinley added six, all on 3-pointers, as Capital roared to 1.44 points per possession in the first half.
For those unfamiliar, a point per possession (scoring about every other possession) is around the standard, so the Bruin offense was cooking. On the other end, the Bruins defense was good enough and didn't allow a single offensive rebound in the first half as CHS built a 36-19 lead.
"Jaymee came out with a lot of confidence," Garcin-Forba said. "She was like that against Helena High, so hopefully that continues. And then we got Dani rolling and Mara hit some shots. I think they wanted to show they are better than that first game."
Capital nearly had as many points in the first half Saturday as it did in the entire first game against Sentinel, however, the Bruins were far from done, especially not McGinley.
Coming into the game, McGinley was already leading Class AA in 3-point field goals and she added five more to her total on Saturday, including three in the second half as the Bruins continued to build their lead.
McGinley, a senior, finished with 15 points and was 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.
"It feels good," McGinley said of making all her attempts. "The bottom line is just shooting shots and being confident. But it's always nice when they go in."
McGinley also said the outburst was the culmination of something that's been building.
"I think as the season has progressed, we've gotten in a lot better flow," she said. "We have done a better job of moving it (the ball) and I think that contributed a lot to tonight."
The Bruins finished with the game with 1.30 points per possession and got 50 total from Bartsch (22), McGinley (15) and Sheridan (13). Paige Bartsch also pitched in with six points and 12 rebounds.
Brook Stayner led the way for the Spartans with 13 points. Challis Westwater managed eight, but only once in the game did Sentinel score more than 10 points in a quarter, while Capital never scored less than 11.
The second-ranked Bruins (8-1) will host top-ranked and undefeated Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled.
