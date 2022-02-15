HELENA — Capital has now knocked off both teams ahead of it in the Western AA standings, and thanks to the Bruins, there are no undefeated teams left on the girls side of the west leaderboard. It took double overtime on Tuesday, but the Bruins bested previously undefeated and No. 2-ranked Missoula Hellgate 49-43, leaning heavily on junior Jada Clarkson to get the upset victory.
“I thought our resiliency was outstanding,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “[Hellgate] went on a run and we responded. We never felt like we were out of that game. It says so much about the growth that this team has had with the strides that they’ve made. Jada – she just stepped up and had huge moments for us. She wasn’t going to let us lose that one.”
Capital has now won six of its last seven games and refuses to lose to a team twice in the same season. Kalispell Flathead (No. 2 in the Western AA standings) beat Capital back in January, but the Bruins avenged that last week. Just 10 days ago, Hellgate handed Capital a 27-point defeat in Missoula, but Tuesday’s season series-evening win advances the Bruins 10-5 on the season and 7-4 in league play with three regular-season games remaining.
“We came into the game with the mentality that nobody beats us twice,” Clarkson said. “That’s kinda like one of our goals this year. We really just came out and executed defensively and offensively. We found the open player. They shuffled up their defense on us and I think we were still able to execute on offense and get big shots.”
Clarkson, a transfer from Whitehall High School in her first season with Capital, all but carried the Bruins to victory on Tuesday. She totaled a game-high 24 points on 7-for-15 shooting and made the game-sealing free throws that put Capital up 48-43 with 11.2 seconds left in double overtime.
“It was kinda nerve-racking, but my teammates were cheering me on,” Clarkson said of her free throws. “Our student section was great tonight.”
After Hellgate battled back to tie the game at 34-34 and send it to overtime, it looked as if the Knights would slip past in the extra period.
Missoula’s Keke Davis made two free throws to put Hellgate up five points with 40.4 to play. Clarkson, however, buried a triple with 30 ticks on the clock, and after Hellgate missed the front-end of a one-and-one, Clarkson got to the rim, pump-faked a defender and stepped through for a left-handed lay-up that tied the game at 40-40 with 11 seconds remaining in the first overtime period.
Then, with 1:43 left in double overtime, Clarkson connected on a lay-up, was fouled, and completed the 3-point play at the free throw line. Capital never trailed or saw the game tied after that point.
“She could be our leading scorer or she could be one of our best facilitators any given game,” Garcin-Forba said of Clarkson. “She is so unselfish and she’s so team-first. Her teammates have so much confidence in her that they want the ball to be in her hands. They know she can make plays for us. They manage to find the player that can score it, the player that’s feeling hot and she does a great job – if it's her or somebody else – stepping up and making those plays.”
Capital’s Kathryn Emmert made two critical free throws with under a minute left in double overtime to help seal the deal. After Hellgate’s Bailee Sayler cut Capital’s advantage to a pair with 34.3 seconds on the clock, Clarkson essentially ended the game with three free throws over the game’s final 30 seconds, sending the Bruins’ crowd, and subsequent post game locker room, into a frenzy of celebration.
“It was super exciting,” Clarkson said. “We were all pretty happy for each other. We did a good job of complementing everybody. Everybody had a part in that game today and we all worked hard.”
Megan Swanson scored nine points on Tuesday. Parklyn Heller and Emmert each added six points. Capital finished plus-three in the rebounding department and held a 10-4 edge on the offensive glass.
Employing a 2-3 zone for much of the night and grinding out plays on offense, Capital was able to limit Hellgate to 37 shot attempts. While the Knights shot 45.9 percent from the field, they finished 2-for-14 from 3-point distance and were turned over frequently.
Sayler paced Hellgate with 18 points, while Alex Covill chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Addy Heaphy scored nine points in the loss.
Hellgate was 14-0 on the season and 10-0 in league play before Tuesday's loss.
“Losing at the end of the season like this is never fun,” Hellgate co-head coach Brady Henthorn said. “Kudos to Capital and Katie’s game plan. They played well and played hard and made some really critical buckets at the end. Clarkson was all over the place. It was just a hard-fought game.”
Hellgate had a handful of opportunities to win on Tuesday night – both in regulation and in overtime – but the Knights either could not make shots, were disrupted by Capital’s defense or failed to make free throws.
“We had a lot of great chances,” Henthorn said. “The girls kept fighting, kept playing hard. We didn’t show up really, didn’t play great, but they kept fighting to give themselves chances after chances. Had a lot of really good looks at the end but that’s just the way the ball bounces every once in a while.”
Capital, a team that has ramped up its defensive intensity over the last several games, came up with 11 steals on Tuesday. Clarkson had four, while Heller and Rachael Stacey were each credited with two. Capital did not make things easy for Hellgate all night, and more often than not, limited the Knights to one shot attempt per possession with solid rebounding.
Clarkson and Heller each pulled down eight boards on the night. Heller also added four offensive rebounds.
“For us, it was making plays with confidence and being patient in our offense, but also being aggressive in our offense,” Garcin-Forba said of the win. “We knocked down some big shots, we had different players knock down big shots, and I thought our defensive discipline was really important. We tried something different against [Hellgate] and just tried to get stops and rebound hard. I thought our girls did a great job of that.”
Garcin-Forba said she hopes Tuesday’s win continues building her team’s confidence. Just about three weeks ago, this Bruins team was 4-4 and looking for a spark just a season removed from winning a Class AA state title.
Tuesday’s victory, in what was a rematch of last season’s state championship game, gave the Bruins their 10th win of the season and a spark that will likely stick with them through the end of the regular-season and into the postseason.
“These girls have big goals,” Garcin-Forba said. “We have responded from some big games that we have dropped that we felt like we should’ve won. Instead of just being frustrated or kinda laying down, [the players] decided to go to work everyday in practice. I think this [win] shows that effort they’re putting in…
“I hope [this win] just keeps building our confidence. We’ve had some great wins in the second half of the league and we just want to keep carrying that momentum forward and keep growing together as a team.”
