The Helena Capital girls basketball team isn't used to losing. In fact, the Bruins have tasted the sting of defeat only twice in the past two seasons.
But one of those losses came last Saturday against Missoula Hellgate and facing another Missoula team, Big Sky, Tuesday night at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins were determined to get back in the win column.
And they used a dominant defensive effort to get there, holding Big Sky to just 12 percent shooting from the field and 0.30 points per possession in a 47-14 win, which improved Capital's record to 2-1 on the season.
"We focused on the things we need to improve on," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "But is was also just: let's relax and go play a little bit."
The Bruins may have been trying to relax their minds following a rare loss, yet their defense was anything but relaxed and allowed just six points in the opening half to Big Sky.
One of the six points came in the first few minutes and early on, it was 2-2 between the Bruins and Eagles. But then, Capital closed the opening stanza on a 13-2 run, giving it an 11-point lead (15-4) after eight minutes.
In the second, Capital continued to build its lead and after holding Big Sky to a 2-of-20 effort from the field, CHS was in front 24-6 at the break.
"I thought our defense really stepped up," Garcin-Forba said. "I don't think we are going to shoot 12 percent from three most nights, but our defense was locked in and we did a good job of getting stops."
For the game, the Eagles managed just four field goals and were led by Corbyn Sandau, who scored six of Big Sky's 14 points.
On the Capital side of things, the defending Class AA co-champs were led by 14 points from Lady Griz signee Dani Bartsch. The 6-foot-2 senior was 6 of 13 from the field in addition to six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists.
Paige Bartsch also contributed with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Keetyn Sayers came off the bench and hit both of Capital's 3-pointers on her way to eight points. Jaymee Sheridan added five points, six rebounds and four steals. Audrey Hofer also scored six in the win.
As a team, the Bruins shot just 33 percent from the field and 12 percent from the line, which is something that won't continue according to Garcin-Forba.
"I think we are getting good shots," she said. "We are getting the shots we want, so when I look (at the stat sheet) and see we shot 12 percent, I kind of laugh. Eventually, those shots will start to go in."
No. 2 Capital (2-1) will be back in action Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Tip-off time is set for 4:15 p.m. Big Sky (0-3) will host Helena High Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.