HELENA — Another overtime game, another overtime victory for Capital’s girl’s basketball team. Nine days after besting Missoula Hellgate in double overtime, the Bruins fended off a comeback attempt from Missoula Sentinel, beating the Spartans 52-49 in an extra stanza on Thursday night.
“I think our girls enjoy playing with each other and they wanted four more minutes,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said, smiling. “That’s kinda been the theme at home. We had different players step up and make big plays for us. We were far from perfect, but our effort, especially in the second half, was really good. On an emotional night – we honored three seniors who have been amazing in our program – I just thought it was really cool to pull this one off to send them out of our gym with a win.”
Seniors Rachael Stacey, Parklyn Heller and Brandy Carlson, as well as team manager Libby Hansen, were honored pregame before they participated in their final regular-season home game.
Thursday’s win runs Capital’s win streak to five games and makes the Bruins winners of eight of their last nine games dating back a calendar month.
Clutch plays came from everywhere for Capital, but none were bigger than a handful of sequences from Stacey and junior Megan Swanson.
Swanson knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer mid-way through the overtime period, one of three triples she buried in the win. Capital never trailed after that point, thanks, in part, to a converted one-and-one opportunity by Swanson with 38.9 seconds to play. Those free throws put Capital up three points, setting the stage for what would be the defensive play of the game from Stacey seconds later.
“I thought Megan stepped up in a big way,” Garcin-Forba said. “She hit big shots for us. When she’s playing with confidence, she’s really hard to guard because she can get to the rim and she can hit shots. My favorite thing about Megan is, at the end of the day, she just wants us to win games…She had a tough defensive assignment, she was guarding [Brooke] Stayner all night and she’s a heck of a player. I thought Megan had a great night.”
Swanson finished 5-for-8 from the field and poured in a team-high 16 points for Capital. She also dished out two assists and was credited with two of the Bruins’ 11 total steals.
Swanson connected on a 3-pointer that gave Capital a nine-point edge toward the end of the third quarter, and buried another in the fourth quarter that gave the Bruins a five-point cushion as Sentinel attempted a comeback.
“I just wanted to show out for my seniors,” Swanson said. “I love all my seniors. We definitely made it a game. We wanted to keep them on the court as long as possible.”
Leading by three points with under 20 seconds left in overtime, Capital was set to defend a Spartans out-of-bounds play. Stacey was guarding the in-bounder on the baseline, and as the ball was inbounded, Stacey jumped, tipped the basketball, and forced a turnover that led to a Sentinel foul.
Jada Clarkson calmly hit two free throws with 13.6 seconds to play, giving the Bruins a five-point edge and all they would need to win on Thursday night.
“I kinda just watched her eyes,” Stacey said of the inbounds play. “Our girls did a good job of not letting anyone get open, so it was pretty obvious who she was going to throw it to, so I just jumped.”
Stacey – a senior – scored 11 points in her final regular-season home game. She added six rebounds, four steals, four blocked shots and an assist in 32 minutes.
“Rachael is starting to play with a ton of confidence for us as we head into the postseason and as we finish up league [play],” Garcin-Forba said. “I think that showed tonight where she was confident to be able to anticipate that [inbounds pass] and make a play for us. We’ve seen that more and more the last few games. Just love what we’re seeing out of her and how she’s being more aggressive.”
Sentinel led by four points at halftime. A three-point play from Brooke Stayner put the Spartans up five in the second quarter, and while Capital was able to tie the game at 18-18, Sentinel scored the half’s final two field goals.
Sentinel controlled the game’s first 16 minutes, but in the third quarter, things shifted. Capital opened on a 10-0 run, getting buckets from Clarkson, Swanson, Stacey and Carlson.
Swanson’s aforementioned 3-pointer gave Capital’s its biggest advantage of the game (nine points) and the Bruins led by six after 24 minutes of play following a 17-7 third quarter.
The Spartans responded, getting two within two points and then cutting Capital’s advantage to 44-43 on a Kodi Fraser fourth-quarter 3-pointer. Emily McElmurry gave Sentinel the lead with under a minute in regulation, but Capital’s Stacey tied the game at 45-45 by splitting a pair of free throws with under 15 seconds to play.
Sentinel shot 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the field in the second half and finished at just over 42 percent. The Spartans out-rebounded Capital 29-24, including 10-5 on the offensive glass, but turned the ball over 18 times, including in a handful of pivotal moments down the stretch.
“We let [Capital] go on a run at the beginning of the third quarter, so that wasn’t great,” Sentinel head coach Sarah Pfeifer said. “I felt like the whole time we couldn’t get in a flow on offense, which is a little frustrating because we worked all week on it. We’ve got some room for improvement there. Thankfully we get to play again in two days so we’ll get another shot at it. I thought overall, we rebounded the ball pretty well and we gave ourselves a chance to win on the road, which is always a big deal.”
McElmurry led all scorers with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Fraser added 10 points, while Stayner chipped in seven points and 14 rebounds in the loss.
Clarkson added 11 points for Capital and Carlson finished with seven. Capital shot 47.6 percent (20-for-42) from the field for the game, including 12-for-18 in the second half.
“We didn’t settle for first-side-of-the-floor threes [in the second half],” Garcin-Forba said. “We were able to attack, get to the other side, and get some lay-ups. I thought patience was better offensively and we were able to make better decisions because our patience was better.”
Capital improves to 12-5 on the season and 9-4 in Western AA contests. The Bruins can be no lower than the No. 3 seed in divisionals, but still have a chance to grab the No. 2 seed if Kalispell Flathead loses again this season.
Sentinel is battling Helena High for the No. 4 seed, making Saturday’s matchup with the Bengals in Missoula an important one.
For Capital, Thursday night kept the momentum going in the right direction. It also provided the perfect backdrop for senior night, a special night for any home team to get a victory.
“These three [seniors] have given so much to our program,” Garcin-Forba said. “They have led this year, led the culture, led the expectation that will have that trickle down effect. They’ve been huge for us, and so for us to be able to close out on a win at home, that’s big.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.