The first 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of 2020 feature two new No. 1s.
In Class AA, Missoula Hellgate moved up one spot to No. 1, unseating Helena, which suffered home losses to Billings Senior and West after the first rankings of the season were released.
Fort Benton jumped two spots to No. 1 in the Class C rankings thanks to its 6-0 start to the season, previous No. 1 Belt’s loss to Roy-Winifred and two losses from previous No. 2 Box Elder, which dropped out of the rankings.
The Class A rankings didn’t change other than No. 5, where Browning replaced Hamilton.
The top four in Class B also remained the same, but the last six spots all changed.
Records are through Jan. 6.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0) (+1)
2. Helena Capital (4-0) (+1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) (+2)
4. Great Falls (4-2) (Previously unranked)
5. Billings West (2-3) (-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (6-0)
2. Havre (5-1)
3. Hardin (7-1)
4. Columbia Falls (5-0)
5. Browning (5-1) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (5-0)
2. Forsyth (6-0)
3. Harlem (6-0)
4. Roundup (5-0)
5. Whitehall (5-1) (+1)
6. Glasgow (5-1) (+1)
7. Big Timber (6-0) (+2)
8. Columbus (3-3)
9. Fairfield (4-2) (+1)
10. Florence-Carlton (5-2) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (6-0) (+2)
2. Roy-Winifred (4-0) (+2)
3. Belt (5-1) (-2)
4. Charlo (5-0) (+2)
5. Plenty Coups (5-0) (+4)
6. Melstone (6-0) (Previously unranked)
7. North Star (5-1) (Previously unranked)
8. Westby-Grenora (5-0) (Previously unranked)
9. Scobey (4-1) (-2)
10. Wibaux (5-1) (-2)
