FRENCHTOWN — Clark Fork girls basketball coach Jeff Schultz recognized the unlikely situation staring his team in the face at the District 13-C tournament.
For the second year in a row, the Mountain Cats were in the semifinals facing Darby, a team they swept in the regular season. Last year, they were upset despite being the favorite and missed out on a potential trip to the divisional tournament.
Schultz thought the players may have realized the comparison on their own, but he didn’t entertain discussions about it with the them. He didn’t want to put any undue pressure on his team full of underclassmen that could’ve led to them freaking out or tensing up.
The Mountain Cats came out loose and on fire against Darby on Thursday at Frenchtown, making it look like history wouldn’t repeat itself. They then needed to stave off a late comeback to pull out a 52-45 win that moved them onto the district championship game Friday.
“It’s funny because I came into this game not even thinking about last year,” Clark Fork sophomore Sorren Reese said after scoring 14 points. “I wasn’t feeling like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get revenge.’ I was almost moved on from it so much that I was like, ‘We’re going to win it anyway.’”
The Mountain Cats are a young team that played one senior, four sophomores and four freshmen in the win. The sophomores and freshmen who have taken on bigger roles after the graduation of three seniors from last year accounted for 45 of Clark Fork’s 52 points.
Reese, the team’s most consistent game-to-game scorer, poured in 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter, banging bodies down low despite being just 5-foot-6 as the Mountain Cats used a 17-0 run to put them up 21-7. Freshman Darby Haskins scored 15 points by flashing her 3-point shooting ability, making four of her five triples in the third quarter to help Clark Fork take a 45-29 lead into the final frame.
Sophomore Cassie Green, a returning starter, added seven points, as did freshman Izzy Periera and senior Emma Baughman, a first-year starter. Baughman, a quiet leader who’s stepped up as the season has wound down, scored or assisted on 11 of Clark Fork’s first 14 points and made three free throws in the closing minutes to help the Mountain Cats avoid blowing their lead.
“This is a good learning moment for us,” Schultz said. “We’re super, super young, so any time we struggle but win and learn from the experiences, that’s very nice. We’ve grown and grown and grown throughout this year. We were already athletic, and we’ve got talent. Now, we’re starting to play with a lot more confidence.”
While Clark Fork appears young on paper, most of the sophomores and freshmen have been on teams together going back to middle school. The main message they’ve rallied around since then is staying positive, and they’ve blended in the message of belief, a word Schultz often preaches.
The group of youngsters built their rhythm even more by playing 38 games together over the summer. That continued the high school experience that began last year, when Schultz brought up the current freshmen to varsity as eighth graders so they could start gaining valuable playing time that would benefit them down the road.
“We wouldn’t have been anywhere near as talented this year if we wouldn’t have done that,” Schultz said. “Now, they know the system. They’re communicating great. We’re believing in ourselves.”
The win over Darby moved Clark Fork to the championship game, where it’ll play top-seeded Seeley-Swan. The Blackhawks are the only team to beat Clark Fork in league play this year, 48-26 on Jan. 3 and 56-22 on Jan. 31.
The Mountain Cats feel like their play has improved since then, and if they want to have a chance to upend Seeley-Swan, playing like they did in the first three quarters against Darby would be beneficial. They limited their turnovers before committing seven of their 21 in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 16-7 as Darby pulled as close as 51-45 behind a team-high 10 points by forward Amber Anderson.
“There wasn’t a thought in my mind we were going to lose,” Reese said. “We’re going to win it. We have to win. That’s what we do. I think even though we’re young, we don’t freak out in those tense moments. We’ll freak out for like half a quarter and then it’s like, ‘Two minutes left, we’re down or we’re up only four points,’ and then it’s just calm and collected.
“To me, that’s one thing that sets us apart as far as us being so young is the mentality of believing in ourselves is the best part of our team.”
Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 10
Seeley-Swan rolled to a 59-10 win over Valley Christian, outscoring the Eagles 43-2 over the final three quarters after building a 16-8 lead in the opening frame. Junior forward Klaire Kovatch paced the Blackhawks with 19 points, while Aspen Conley added 10 more. Lanessa Gedney and Mackenzie Dierking each had five points for the Eagles. Seeley-Swan moves on to the championship game against Clark Fork. Valley Christian will play Victor in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Friday at Frenchtown.
