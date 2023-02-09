Havre vs Browning Girls

Browning's Mecca Bull Child, left, and Havre's Sadie Filius go after a loose ball on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.

 TOM BAUER 406mtsports.com

BROWNING — The year was 1996. Simarron Schildt and Jennifer Kipp led Browning to a double-overtime victory over Dillon to bring home the girls Class A state basketball championship.

It's the last time the Indians won it all.

Tags

Load comments