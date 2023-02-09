BROWNING — The year was 1996. Simarron Schildt and Jennifer Kipp led Browning to a double-overtime victory over Dillon to bring home the girls Class A state basketball championship.
It's the last time the Indians won it all.
Coach Daryl “Poor Boy” Croff has a feeling this is the year that could change that statistic. The year that could bring that triumphant feeling back to the Blackfeet Reservation.
Croff, who has been coaching basketball since 1980, knows a thing or two about leading a team from the sidelines.
He started with elementary kids, coaching former Browning and Montana Lady Griz star Malia Kipp, and worked his way up to both boys and girls at the high school. Most of his 43 years have been spent in the Browning area, aside from a brief assistant coaching position at Heart Butte during the 1999-2000 season that saw Mike Chavez and team bring home the State Class C trophy.
“I’ll have to quit coaching when someone comes up to me and mentions that I used to make their grandma run,” Croff said with a laugh. “That’s when I know it’s time to be done.”
For now, Croff is all in.
In 2019, he took over the girls varsity program at Browning. The first thing he did was teach the basics of playing man-to-man defense instead of the zone they had used. The zone, according to Croff, just wasn’t effective.
“I changed several things when I took over three years ago and it’s just now starting to pay off," he said. "We play solid man-to-man defense and it’s right where it needs to be.”
Defense is the reason the Indians are sitting 16-0 and atop the Northwest A conference. They are second behind Dillon in the latest 406 Sports rankings.
Those numbers could change if Havre has anything to say about it. The Blue Ponies lead the Northeast A conference and were the team that handed the Indians a loss in the first game of the state tournament last year.
Earlier this season, the Indians battled back from a 10-point deficit with two minutes to defeat Havre by a point. The Blue Ponies struggled with the man-to-man press as the Indians turned turnovers into quick points.
The two teams will meet again Saturday in Browning.
Croff can’t say enough about his team's ability to fight to the end.
“This team just finds a way to win," he said. "In the past, we would have folded but this group is different.”
The group is led by senior Mecca Bullchild, a 5-foot-8 guard who averages 14.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. She is an all-state player and was MVP of the conference last year.
“Sticking together is something that comes naturally to us," Bullchild said. "We’ve put in the work not only during practice but in the offseason as well.”
Senior Lish Spoonhunter, who is 5-10, brings some height to the otherwise smaller team. She averages 9.8 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Spoonhunter likes where her team is but also knows it’s not the goal.
“It's an honor to be here right now because I get to do it with the girls I grew up playing with," she said. "Being undefeated doesn’t mean all that much to me personally because there’s just one goal in mind — to get hardware at the tournaments.”
Jerel White Grass and Amari Calfrobe, both juniors, average 8.8 and 7 points per game.
And while the team certainly has its leaders, the girls aren’t afraid to look to their bench either.
“We have such a balanced scoring attack," Croff said. "We can go 11 deep into our bench without skipping a beat.”
With only two regular-season games remaining, the depth will come in handy as tournament time approaches and the competition stiffens. Tall and lengthy Dillon is a top contender, alongside a scrappy third-ranked Billing Central team.
Browning has plenty of inspiration for the path ahead.
“Winning at state, or at least placing, would be an amazing feat," Bullchild said. "Growing up, it’s something I’ve worked for and thought about my whole life. Bringing it back to the community that is so supportive of us would be hard to describe.”
The last time the girls brought home hardware from the state tournament was 2016, when Tiara Gilham led her team to a third-place finish.
Last season the team went 18-7 and ended the season with a loss to Hardin in a loser-out game.
“I want to end my senior year not regretting anything at all," Spoonhunter said. "I know coach Croff is going to get everything out of us he can. He knows what we are capable of.”
Agreed Croff: “Many of the girls played AAU ball this summer and are determined to win. They push hard in practice and are focused on the goal ahead.”
The goal ahead?
It isn’t just to earn one of the top four spots at the divisional tournament and advance to state.
It isn’t just to win a game at state like last season.
The goal is to win it all at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman come March, just like Schildt and Kipp did 27 years ago.
The team’s motto: 32 minutes and 94 feet.
"Last year, we were young and I just wanted to get them to the state tournament," Croff said. "This year, we want to bring it all home.”
