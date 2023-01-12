BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons played host to the Anaconda Copperheads in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night.
In a game that was tight throughout, a big fourth quarter for Anaconda was pivotal to their 49-42 victory.
It is the sixth consecutive win for the Copperheads, who are currently ranked No. 10 in the Class B Girls’ rankings.
The Copperheads opened the game strong, getting out to an early 8-1 lead. It looked like Anaconda could take control of the game as they led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Anaconda’s lead increased to ten points just a few minutes into the second quarter. With their backs against the wall, the Maroons fought back to keep themselves in the game heading into halftime. Central went on an 11-4 scoring run to cut the deficit to just three points entering the break.
Brooke Badovinac, the Montana Tech commit, scored thirteen consecutive points for the Maroons in the second quarter.
“Brooke plays the best when we are down. It’s almost like that gets her going, she hates losing so when she sees a deficit she takes it right down the middle and gets buckets,” Central head coach Quinn Carter said.
Central’s momentum to end the first half carried over into the third quarter. The Maroons outscored the Copperheads for the second straight quarter, and captured their first lead of the game with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. They led by as many as five points. Entering the final quarter, Central and Anaconda were all knotted up at 37-37.
The Copperheads regained control in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Maroons 12-5 to claim the victory. Multiple second-chance baskets for Anaconda in the fourth quarter gave them the edge.
“We had the lead and didn’t box out a few times and that was really the game. When you give up three or four offensive rebounds to a good team, it didn’t put us in a good position,” Carter said.
Defense was a vital aspect to the win for Anaconda, as they forced Central to their lowest scoring quarter in the fourth and didn’t allow any points from Badovinac.
“Brooke’s tough to stop, she’s a handful. We made some adjustments defensively and our girls responded well, they stepped up,” Anaconda head coach Andy Saltenberger.
Badovinac led all scorers with 24 points in the close defeat. Mollie Drew tallied 14 points for the Maroons. Maniyah Lunceford led the Copperheads in scoring with 23 points, with Ady Hoiland adding 13 points.
Anaconda improves to 8-1 with the victory and Butte Central drops 1-7.
