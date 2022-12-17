BILLINGS — With just one returning starter for this year, how and where Billings Central girls basketball found its direction were always going to be critical, defining questions for the Rams.
In a wild 49-47 win over Miles City on Saturday afternoon at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center that came down to the final shot, the Rams may have found answers to both — through their youth.
Reigning Class A runner-up Central (3-0 overall) escaped a valiant fight from the visiting Cowgirls (2-2) behind key moments and performances from underclassmen, keeping cool-headed with a poise beyond their years in a game that never had more than a two-possession lead from either team.
But the Rams needed that calm under fire from their younger contributors more than ever on Miles City's final possession.
Down two with no shot clock and a chance to tie or take the lead, the Cowgirls' Alli Glasscock had a contested look with roughly four seconds left to play at the right-side block with Rams freshman Kamryn Reinker and sophomore Coral Old Bull defending.
As Glasscock tried to get the shot up through contact, Old Bull got a piece of the attempt to project it offline as no whistle from the officiating crew rang — much to the chagrin of some traveling Miles City fans. Central plucked the free ball in the air and dribbled the clock out, clinching a tense victory.
If Rams coach Jetton Ailes wanted her burgeoning team to become battle-tested fast, Saturday's game was certainly one way to do it.
"I told the girls in the locker room that this group is a lot of fun," Ailes said, "because they play very unselfish and the poise of the youth that we have. ... So to be able to put these kids in situations like this early (in the season), it's very, very beneficial to us down the stretch."
Miles City, one of Montana's most successful girls hoops programs ever with five state titles in its history, had fallen on some rough times since its last crown in 2007, going 0-18 just three years ago. A winning season (14-11) last year was a huge step forward, and the Cowgirls' growth since then was on full display against another Class A team with lots of prior hardware.
Coach Randy Robinson's team spread the wealth as sophomore Glasscock (off of the bench) and senior Lainey Smith paced Miles City with nine points each. But the Cowgirls' ability to hang around despite plenty of Rams efforts to break out on a lengthy run almost picked the visitors up a huge victory in the process, finding themselves up 46-41 with five minutes left.
Trends to that point indicated that a Central fightback was coming, and it arrived in force. The Rams went on an 8-1 run to take back the lead, closed by an Old Bull layup converted with a foul with 1:20 to go.
The Cowgirls came up empty on their final two possessions (including the final play), but Robinson has been pleased with the signs he's seen early on nonetheless against tough competition.
"Confidence-wise, we're playing these two teams as tight as we've played them in years," Robinson said in reference to Central and Hardin, the latter of which Miles City lost to by four Tuesday. "It's definitely going to help build our confidence and interest, and I think the second time around (next month), it's going to be another good game."
And if it is, it's likely Central's talented underclass core will have something to do with it.
Old Bull led all scorers with 12 points while Reinker had 11 off of the bench, with the 6-foot guard looking at ease in a backcourt that just a season ago had the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year — current Boise State player Mya Hansen — within it.
There's maturity and confidence in the ranks at Central, which perhaps isn't a surprise for a program that's made three consecutive Class A title games.
The surprise is where it's coming from — and the more it grows, the more likely the Rams are bound for another deep run in March.
"We're really patient with the ball and we don't force stuff," Reinker said. "We'll wait to get a good shot, and that's what really helped us with that win.
"(Playing as a freshman has) been pushing me a lot, it's making me way better. I know we'll have an amazing season. This is just the beginning and we're getting way better together."
