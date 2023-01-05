BUTTE – Butte Central’s Brooke Badovinac had a record-breaking performance on Thursday night when the Maroons hosted Livingston at the Maroon Activites Center.
Entering the game, Badovinac needed 11 points to break the 1,000-point threshold. The Montana Tech commit didn’t waste any time and broke the record at the free throw line with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.
“It’s really cool. I never expected for this to happen, not many people get to 1,000 points in their career,” Badovinac said.
Butte Central went on to defeat Livingston, 68-56 to earn their first victory of the season.
“To get it early in my senior season, it honestly means a lot. Especially for it to happen in front of the home crowd in our first win of the season, I don’t think it could have happened at a better time,” Badovinac said.
Through the first five games of the season, Badovinac averaged 18.6 points per game. Badovinac is in the midst of her fourth season playing for the girls’ varsity team. She combined for 235 points in her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Badovinac’s game expanded in a big way during her junior season, as she scored 671 points.
The 1,000-point club was not the only milestone for Badovinac in the win. After scoring 12 points in the first quarter, Badovinac racked up 38 points by the end of the game. It is a single-game high for Butte Central playing against Class A competition, breaking the 35-point record set by Julie Leary. Kellie Johnson holds the school record with 42 set in 1996 against Whitehall.
“I didn’t realize how many points I had; I definitely didn’t expect to score that many. After the coaches told me I got to 1,000 I was kind of just set on that. I remember tying the record last season, so to get it this year is really cool,” Badovinac said.
Badovinac made 19 of her 21 free throw attempts and made one three-pointer in her record-breaking performance.
The Maroon’s led throughout the game. They held a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back on the way to their first win.
Along with Badovinac, Mollie Drew was a dominant factor for Central. Drew scored 15 points in the second half to finish the game with 19 points. Badovinac and Drew combined for 57 of the Maroons’ 68 points.
Livingston had three double-digits scorers in the defeat. Maria Turck and Zoey Payne led the way for the Rangers with 13 points each. Maya Stenseth scored 11 points.
“It’s a great feeling to get our first win. We’ve been practicing really hard and getting better, it’s great to start the New Year like this,” Badovinac said.
It was quite an eventful start to the New Year for the Maroons. Along with snapping their four-game losing streak to start the year, Badovinac broke a record on her way to joining an exclusive club at Butte Central.
Butte Central travels to Frenchtown for their next game on Saturday. Livingston hosts Billings Central on Friday.
