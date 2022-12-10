FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton and Browning: two girls basketball teams coming off state tournament appearances last March.
In their Class A Tip-Off Tournament contest on Saturday morning at Frenchtown High School, just the Lady Indians looked the part.
Outscoring the Broncs in every quarter besides the fourth, Browning secured a 61-51 victory, moving to 2-0. Hamilton dropped to 1-1.
“They put it together this summer,” Browning coach Poorboy Croff said. “And it shows.”
The Lady Indians are starting the season in a more advantageous position, though, as they return the bulk of their players. Meanwhile, the Broncs continue to adjust to a new head coach and the loss of starting post Maya Winkler.
Despite a strong comeback from Hamilton that fell short in the final frame, the difference was obvious.
“It’s a little bit of a transition period,” Hamilton coach Boone Nelson said. “This was a great basketball team we played today … it was a great matchup for us early in the season to see where we’re at and then go from there.”
Facilitating a full-court press, Browning controlled the pace of the game. The Broncs, although wanting to play a faster style this season, were sped up beyond their liking. It led to turnovers and quick shots which snowballed into fastbreak opportunities for the Lady Indians.
The latter had six players score at least seven points.
“The thing about it is we got production out of all 10,” Croff said. “Ten girls stepped up and the ones that came off the bench did their job.”
Browning outlook
This season should offer more of the same for the Lady Indians, who lost just two seniors from the year before.
To fill those voids, insert this year’s senior duo of Mecca Bullchild and Lish Spoonhunter. Bullchild is a returning All-Conference and All-State player while Spoonhunter is a returning All-Conference honorable mention honoree.
Each had 10 points and was impressive in their own right on Saturday morning, but Spoonhunter’s improvement from a year ago stole the show.
“Lish dedicated herself to basketball this summer,” Croff said. “She’s had tremendous growth. She was not really hurt last year but just had aches and pains and it was from her not being in basketball conditioning and now she is.”
When Browning went 2-3 zone, she was the middle presence of the “3.” When Hamilton shots came off the rim, she was the first one down the court, hunting the lane so she could seal and catch down low. When she did get the entry pass, she’d either finish over a smaller defender or kick it out for one of the many threes the Lady Indians knocked down.
Her motor was high, and it made a substantial impact on the outcome of the contest.
“My motivation (to improve) was when I got honorable mention (last year),” Spoonhunter said. “I have two older brothers who got All-State in Class C so I took that personal and got myself in the gym all summer.”
Now with heightened talent, a 2022 state run and a summer of AAU competition under six of the girls’ belts, they think the biggest difference between this year’s team and last is experience and connectedness.
It showed on Saturday when they endured one last punch from Hamilton in the waning minutes, withstanding the comeback blow for the win.
“When I came in three years ago, it was to get them here, let them get that state experience,” Croff said. “We got it, we won one game … but that experience, we’ll hopefully take that into it (state) … it’s just getting there and once we get there, they’ve been there, they’ve seen it … we’ll be good.”
Browning’s next game will be next Saturday when it hosts Whitefish.
Hamilton outlook
At times Saturday, Hamilton showed flashes of what was last season. Like in the fourth quarter, where the Broncs outscored Browning by eight in an effort to make a late push.
But at other junctures, they looked like a completely different team. They couldn’t get the lid off the rim, made mental mistakes and allowed long unanswered runs from the Lady Indians.
When they hit midseason form though, they should be right back to business. Chalk up the ebbs and flows to the addition of Boone, who has changed up the offensive philosophy and is in the process of trying to earn his new players’ trust.
“We try playing a little bit more of a fast game, a transition game and push it up-tempo but learning to play under control while doing that,” Nelson said. “It’s been a fantastic transition so far and the girls are really buying into it … they had a great game yesterday (Friday) scoring in the 70s … there’ll be a learning curve but they’ve responded really well to that.”
The talent is undoubtedly there, as they return All-State player Taryn Searle and another All-Stater in Layne Kearns, who had a game-high 24 points on Saturday.
The Broncs just couldn’t put it all together for four quarters. They had just 18 points at halftime, missing free throws and layups alike.
And again, their defensive performance was noteworthy in moments and nothing to write home about in others. Adjusting to the 2-3 zone with the loss of a 6-foot-3 player like Winkler will take time.
“Our help side defense was alright, but we just have to do a better job of jumping to the pass and taking that first dribble away and forcing the ball back out,” Nelson said. “And in the first half we were getting lost a little bit transition, the same as yesterday (Friday) but the girls responded well … we won the second half so they are finishing well but it just got away from us today.”
“We’ll be alright. If we’re going to lose games, let’s lose early.”
Hamilton will continue its season at Polson on Tuesday night.
