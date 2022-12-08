The Butte Central girls’ basketball team makes their 2022-2023 debut on Friday evening at the Class A Frenchtown Tip-Off Classic.
The Maroons will take on the Lewistown Golden Eagles at Frenchtown Middle School at 7:30 p.m.
Central (11-7 regular season, 8-4 Southwest A) is coming off of a third-place finish in Southwest A in 2021-2022.
The Maroons averaged 59.8 points point contest, having shot 46% from the field, 23% from behind the three-point line, and 58% from the free-throw line.
First-year head coach Quinn Carter has a strong senior class, led by Brooke Badovinac (23.6 points in regular season, 6.3 steals, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 53.1% FG, 34.6 3PT FG, 79.4% FT), Hattie Mehring, and Maycee Anderson.
Badovinac, who recently committed to play women’s basketball at Montana Tech, scored 424 points last season. She had 120 field goals and 100 successful free-throw attempts, both conference-leading statistics. He 28 made three-pointers was second behind Hamilton’s Taryn Searle.
Junior Mollie Drew (3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg) returns to the starting lineup for the Maroons. Kathryn Lalicker, Renee Creekmore, and Ali Stajcar saw the floor last season, and should see considerably more this season.
Amanda Weelock, Caden Tippett, Arika Stajcar, and Sophia Gelling are new players on varsity this season.
“This season will be a learning experience,” Badovinac said. “We’re excited for the opportunity and to play for Coach Quinn.”
Central will return to Frenchtown High School on Saturday, as they take on Bigfork at 7:30 p.m.
“The girls are playing better with each day,” Carter said. “The tip-off tournament will be a good test to see where we stand, and what we need to work on getting ready for the Southwest A schedule.”
