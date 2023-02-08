Butte Central girls win at Corvallis, second straight road victory TONY ADAMS Montana Standard tony.adams@406mtsports.com Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORVALLIS – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team traveled to Corvallis to take on the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.In their previous meeting on Dec. 20, Corvallis nipped Butte Central at the Maroon Activities Center, 37-34.The Maroons used flipped a six-point deficit into a 10-point lead, as Central defeated Corvallis, 48-42. Both teams employed solid defense in the first eight minutes, as the Blue Devils pulled away to take an 11-5 lead after one quarter.Central responded with a 17-3 run through the middle strains of the quarter. Central held a 10-point lead at the half, 24-14.Corvallis scored seven straight points in the first minute of the second half to cut Central’s lead to three. The Maroons promptly answered back with five points of their own in the next minute.Central led at the end of three quarters, 35-30.The Maroons stretched the lead to nine points early in the fourth quarter.Central held on to win by six points and win their second straight game.Butte Central will host Hamilton in a doubleheader that will start with the girls' game at 4 p.m., followed by the boys' game at 5:30 p.m. Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Butte Central Girls Basketball Corvallis Girls Basketball Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Follow Tony Adams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Top-ranked Huntley Project wrestling team doesn't plan on changing a thing at state Class AA Wrestling Takedowns: Two potential 4-timers and a possible 3-peat for Kalispell Flathead Class A Wrestling Takedowns: After years of dynasties, field has most parity in a decade 'One last ride': Capital's Shawn Graham and sons Dylan, Cole to share state wrestling experience High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.