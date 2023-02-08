CORVALLIS — The Corvallis Blue Devils jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter Wednesday night against the visiting Butte Central Maroons. At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils led 11-5.
The Maroons stormed back in the second quarter behind their stingy defense. At halftime, the Maroons led the Blue Devils 24-19.
At the end of the third quarter, the Maroons led 35-30 and continued to hold on, winning 48-42 by the final buzzer.
“It was a tough game,” Maroons coach Quinn Carter said. “I felt like momentum was going back and forth all night. Andy does a great job with his squad, and I knew it was going to be a tough game. I'm proud of my girls for their effort tonight.”
Maroons junior Kathryn Lalicker led the night in scoring with 16 points, 12 of them coming in the second quarter. Senior Brooke Badovinac had 12 points, junior Mollie Drew added 10 points, freshman Arika Stajcar had nine points, and senior Maycee Anderson had one point.
There’s a week left before the play-in game to the postseason. “I just hope I can get my team continuing to get to their best shape and to the best basketball we've played thus far,” coach Carter said.
“Butte Central came in and played really hard tonight,” Blue Devils coach Andy Knapp said. “Our girls came off an emotional night last night, with senior night in Hamilton; and we came out a little bit flat tonight, but you got to give credit to Butte Central; they did a good job of playing as a team.”
For the Blue Devils, senior Tylin Sorensen had 10 points; and junior Brecklyn Jessop added 10 points on the night. Freshman Ava Loran added eight points.
“It’s been a tough season for our girls, but they've had good positive attitudes, and they've kept a good hard work ethic. So, as we head into the postseason, we're hoping we can maintain that work ethic and get the bounces to go our way a little bit,” coach Knapp said.
