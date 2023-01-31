BUTTE – The Butte Civic Center hardwood was the epicenter of the city’s basketball universe on Tuesday night, as the 2023 installment of the Butte City Championships pitted the Butte High School Bulldogs against the Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons.

The Bulldogs used sharp shooting and excellent defense to cruise past Central, 62-32.

Butte High vs Butte Central

Butte's Laura Rosenleaf goes up for a shot as the Maroons defend on Jan. 31 during the City Championships at the Civic Center.
Butte High vs Butte Central

Butte High's Emmarie Richards takes the ball to the hoops as the Maroons defend on Jan. 31 during the City Championships at the Civic Center.
Butte High vs Butte Central

Butte's Cadence Graham sets up for a three-pointer on Jan. 31 in the City Championship game against Butte Central at the Civic Center.
Butte High vs Butte Central

Butte's Brooke Groesbeck and Central's Mollie Drew (32) and Kathryn Lalicker (10) reach for a loose ball on Jan. 31 during City Championships at the Civic Center.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments