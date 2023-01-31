BUTTE – The Butte Civic Center hardwood was the epicenter of the city’s basketball universe on Tuesday night, as the 2023 installment of the Butte City Championships pitted the Butte High School Bulldogs against the Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons.
The Bulldogs used sharp shooting and excellent defense to cruise past Central, 62-32.
Both teams came up empty on their two opening possessions. Laura Rosenleaf assisted on Emmarie Richards’ three-pointer to open the scoring 2:20 into the contest.
Brooke Badovinac’s free-throw at 5:24 got the Maroons on the scoreboard.
Rosenleaf pulled down an offensive rebound on Cadence Graham’s three-point attempt and banked home a shot to extend Butte’s lead a tick under the five-minute mark. Graham hit a three-pointer next trip down the floor to extend the lead to seven.
Badovinac went back to the foul-line on the next trip down the floor and sank her two shots to chip back into the margin.
Graham hit another three-pointer to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to eighth points with under three minutes to play in the quarter. Richards’ steal, scram, and score with 2:10 led Central to take a timeout down 13-3.
Badovinac’s drive to the basket from the right side broke Butte’s run. Maycee Anderson fed Mollie Drew on a drive to the bucket to cut the margin to six.
Butte led at the end of the first quarter, 15-7.
Arika Stajcar’s three-pointer 1:20 into the second quarter opened the scoring, narrowing Central’s margin to five. Brityn Stewart answered the Maroons’ bucket with a three-pointer of her own with just six minutes to play in the half.
Butte’s man-to-man defense forced a pair of shot-clock violations early on.
Graham, the daughter of Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham, drained her third three-pointer of the half with 4:30 to go in the half.
Badovinac was able to break a number of double-teams to make her way toward the basket.
Richard’s two foul-shots gave the Bulldogs their first double-digits lead of the night with just under three minutes to play in the half. Rosenleaf’s offensive rebound and put-back pushed the lead out to 13.
Butte led Central at the half, 28-17.
Graham started the scoring in the second half with a mid-range jumper 37 seconds in, with Badovinac answering with a drive to the basket. Graham countered with a three-pointer to extend Butte’s lead to 16 with 5:39 to play in the third.
Richards fed Rosenleaf for a sky-hook in the lane, and Dylan Bartoletti added a three-pointer and a free-throw later.
Brooke Groesbeck’s offensive rebound, putback, and foul led to a free-throw conversion to end the third quarter with the Bulldogs on top, 50-26.
Badovinac fed Drew breaking down the lane for Central’s first points of the fourth quarter.
Graham, Payton Clary, and Rian Ferriter hit jumpers for a 9-0 run to extend the Bulldogs led to 31, 59-28.
Butte rolled their reserves into the game inside the final three minutes to get valuable playing time in front of the big crowd at the Butte Civic Center.
Central substituted their starters to get the reserves some playing time in front of the Butte and Central fans.
Graham led all scorers with 18 points for Butte. Rosenleaf added 12, and Richards chipped in nine.
Badovinac had 17 points to lead Central. Drew added ten points for the Maroons.
Photos: Butte High and Butte Central girls in the City Championship
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.