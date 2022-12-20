BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night.
In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory.
The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. A key defensive adjustment by Corvallis after the opening quarter proved to be vital.
The Blue Devils started to double-team Central’s Brooke Badovinac, a Montana Tech commit, guarding her tightly the whole length of the court.
This caused problems for the Maroons, as they were outscored 14-4 in the second quarter. Corvallis went into halftime with a 22-15 lead.
“We had a defensive concept that we had to work with, we tried to make it tough on Brooke and our girls did a good job of doing that. It was all out of respect for that young lady,” Corvallis head coach Andy Knapp said.
Central made adjustments at halftime and went on a 7-0 scoring run to even up the score at 22-22. The Blue Devils answered, going on a 7-0 run of their own take a 29-22 lead into the final quarter.
The Maroons continued to battle back and went on a 10-3 scoring run to open the fourth quarter. Badovinac converted on two three-point plays at the foul line, the second cutting the deficit to one point.
Central utilized a full-court press in the fourth quarter, and while it was mostly effective it also gave Corvallis some opportunities. The Blue Devils’ Tylin Sorenson scored two layups at the end of the game to ultimately secure the win for Corvallis.
“We were able to get going in transition. Central was forced to put some pressure on us and our girls executed well on the fast-break. That helped us tremendously,” Knapp said.
Ava Loran led Corvallis with 17 points, including two three-point shots.
Despite being double-teamed for much of the contest, Badovinac led the Maroons with 13 points. Arika Stajcar added 10 points for Central.
“I’m proud of our effort, I think we are getting better every day,” Butte Central head coach Quinn Carter said. “We have fight in us. Seeing them not give up makes me very excited for our team moving forward.”
Central hosts Livingston in their next game on Jan. 5. Corvallis plays again Wednesday as they host Frenchtown.
