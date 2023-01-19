BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the undefeated Dillon Beavers in a Southwest A rematch on Thursday night. In their last meeting on Dec. 17, the Beavers defeated the Maroons convincingly, 59-26.
It was an uphill battle for the Maroons, who were without their leading-scorer and Montana Tech commit, Brooke Badovinac. The senior was dealing with a minor injury and will return soon.
The Beavers defeated Central with conviction, 67-11.
Dillon improves to 11-0 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. The Beavers are ranked second in Class A behind Billings Central according to 406mtsports.com.
“I’m very proud of our team because we’ve been playing as a team, but we’re still hungry to do better,” Dillon head coach John Hansen said.
The Beavers took control of the game early and didn’t look back. They opened the game with an 11-0 lead over the Maroons and led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Central struggled mightily on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Maroons sorely missed Badovinac, who is currently averaging 23.8 points and seven rebounds per game.
Dillon was clicking on all cylinders, scoring in many different ways. The Beavers were efficient on the fast break as well as behind the arc. They made four three-pointers in the first half and held a 41-10 lead at halftime.
The Beavers also excelled on the defensive end, making things difficult on Central. Dillon held the Maroons scoreless in the third quarter and led 63-10 entering the final eight minutes of the game.
“I was proud of our girls for bringing the energy, it could have been tough to do that with them missing their best player. I thought tonight we did a good job. We played a well-rounded game,” Hansen said.
Nine different players contributed on the scoresheet for the Beavers, with three players scoring in double-figures. Halle Fitzgerald led the team with 13 points, including three shots made from behind the arc. Kylie Konen added 12 points for Dillon and Leila Stennerson tallied 11 points.
For Dillon, without a single senior on the roster, every game is an opportunity to gain experience and build chemistry as a team.
“We’ve still been making young mistakes so it’s good experience for us. We’re undefeated right now and our focus this year is to win state. Right now we are just focused on the conference games, we don’t want to look past anyone,” Hansen said.
Kathryn Lalicker played in her first game of the season for Central after recovering from and ACL injury. Lalicker scored four points in her season debut. Mollie Drew led the Maroons in scoring with five points.
“Having Kathryn back is a huge strength for our team. She’s a point guard with experience and adds an element to our team that we’ve been missing. I’m really excited to get her and Brooke back on the court together,” Butte Central head coach Quinn Carter said.
Butte Central falls to 1-9 with the loss. The Maroons travel to Hamilton for their next game on Saturday. Dillon hosts Anaconda in their next action on Saturday.
