DILLON – The Beavers are as determined as ever as they prepare for the Class A state tournament in Bozeman.
After a third-place finish at the Western A divisional tournament, the Beavs are using the break to make needed improvements. With 11 days between games, they aren’t concerned about losing focus.
“We keep our goal in mind, which is winning trophies, especially state. We’ve been pushing ourselves and getting better at what we need to work on,” junior Sydney Petersen said.
The goal is not in any way far-fetched. Dillon started the season on an incredible run, staying undefeated through its first 17 games. Since then, the Beavs have lost two of their last five games but remain a serious threat in Bozeman.
Of those first 17 games, all but two of the games were decided by double figures. The most impressive part, the Beavers have done it all without a single senior on the roster.
Going into the season, this led to a lot unknowns about what the Beavers were capable of.
“Our team captains have gotten more comfortable with their leadership responsibility. At the beginning of the year I didn’t know what to expect, I thought we could be really good but you never know without that experience,” Dillon head coach John Hansen said.
The lack of seniors hasn’t had any effect on the Beavers. Many of the girls have been playing together since the fifth and sixth grade. Their experience of playing together has outweighed the lack of a senior presence.
“We’ve all been playing together forever and have developed chemistry so it doesn’t really affect us at this point,” junior Leila Stennerson said.
Not only have they been playing together for years, but the junior-led team has gained vital experience over the last two seasons.
The top contributors on this year’s Dillon squad played vital roles last season, when the team finished fourth in the state.
Last year’s ending fueled the team throughout the offseason.
“A lot of our starting five and our bench were all on that state tournament team. It was a big motivator over the summer, these juniors realized they had to step up and put in time in the gym to be where we want to be,” Hansen said.
As if the team wasn’t motivated enough, the two recent losses have added a whole new layer of inspiration for the Beavers.
Dillon didn’t suffer its first loss of the season until Feb. 11 when it was defeated by Frenchtown. The Beavers lost again in the Western A divisional semifinals, a four-point defeat to Hamilton.
“It shows that we can be beat, we’re not invincible. My big thing is that we have to stop relying on talent and start relying on outworking teams,” Hansen said.
The losses may have come at just the right time. As the Beavers prepare for the state tournament, they have two recent defeats in the back of their mind.
Before the most pivotal weekend of the season, Dillon plans to use the losses as a lesson learned, a wakeup call.
“I think its motivation for us. Nobody likes to lose, we all like winning streaks. It’s kind of an awakening, it shows us what we could improve on and pushes us harder in practice,” Petersen said.
If the Beavers can improve some of the mistakes that cost them late in the season, they are a team capable of beating anyone. They have beaten both teams that defeated them late in the season.
Dillon may not have any seniors, but it has plenty of talented players. Four different players have led the team in scoring this season.
On any given night, the Beavers have several players that could lead them to victory.
“That really is the strength of our team, our balance. You really can’t key in one person, it’s hard to defend against,” Hansen said.
The depth of scorers poses a challenge to opposing defenses while providing relief to their key players. There isn’t pressure for one specific player to carry the load.
“It’s super nice because one person could have an off-game but the rest of the team can pick up for it. It’s not just about one player, but everyone on the court,” Halle Fitzgerald said.
For a program that has had plenty of success in the past, this senior-less team is determined to add to the trophy case.
Dillon will open the state tournament against Hardin on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.