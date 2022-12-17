DILLON – The Butte Central Maroons and the Dillon Beavers matched up on Saturday for a Southwest A division game.
The Beavers were effective on both ends of the floor to cruise to a victory over the Maroons, 59-26.
“We’re still growing. We are happy with where we’re at but definitely not content. There is still a long way to go to get to our ultimate goal,” Dillon head coach John Hansen said.
Dillon’s press defense forced problems for Central throughout the game, and gave the Beavers a 19-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Maroons stayed in it early, and a three-pointer from Brooke Badovinac cut the Dillon lead to seven points in the second quarter. Dillon’s offense was too overwhelming, and back-to-back three-pointers from Sydney Peterson and Leila Stennerson gave the Beavers a 35-16 lead at halftime.
The troubles continued for the Maroons in the second half, in large part due to the defensive effort from Dillon.
“Our press was pretty effective,” Hansen said. “We were able to create pressure and capitalized on the other end.”
Defense set up the offense for Dillon, with turnovers leading to transition points. The Beavers were also highly effective with their half court offense.
Five Dillon players scored more than eight points and four finished with double-digit scoring. Halle Fitzgerald led the team with 12 points and Kylie Konen added 11.
“We feel like our strength is the balance of our team,” Hansen said.
For Butte Central, Badovinac led the way on offense with 14 points. Arika Stajcar made two shots from behind the arc and finished with six points.
“We are a very young team and every minute on the floor we’re gaining experience,” Butte Central head coach Quinn Carter said. “We’re going to continue to learn and get better, and that is our goal every moment.”
Butte Central will host Corvallis at the Maroon Activities Center on Tuesday.
Dillon will host Butte High School on Tuesday.
