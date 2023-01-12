Laurel vs. Billings Central

Friday, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Girls, 6 p.m.: Laurel is 7-0 and is fourth in the latest 406mtsports.com rankings. Billings Central is ranked No. 1 and is 6-0.

Boys, 7:30 p.m.: Unranked Laurel is 2-5. No. 3 Billings Central is 5-1.

Radio: 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com