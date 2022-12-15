EAST HELENA – The Butte Central Maroons traveled on Thursday evening to take on East Helena.
The Vigilantes used a 19-3 second quarter to break the game open to snag a 62-45 win over the Maroons.
Central kept the game tight in the first quarter, as the Maroons took advantage of hot shooting by Montana Tech commit Brooke Badovinac. However, Vigilante forward Dymon Root was equal to the task, and got offensive support from Montana Pierson, Janelle Taylor, Natell Goodman, Belle Surginer. East Helena led after eight minutes, 18-13.
The Vigilantes kicked their offense into high gear and held the Maroons scoreless for most of the second period. East Helena led at halftime, 37-16.
The Maroons were able to keep pace with the Vigilantes for much of the second half. They trailed East Helena, 51-28 after the three quarters before they outscored the Vigilantes in the fourth quarter, 17-11.
Badovinac led all scorers with 32 points for the Maroons. Mollie Drew added seven points, Maycee Anderson chipped in four points, and Ali Stajcar added two.
Root scored 23 points to lead the Vigilantes. Pierson and Taylor each scored ten points, Goodman added eight points, and Surginer poured in six.
East Helena will make a trip to Deer Lodge to take on the Wardens on Friday night.
Butte Central hits the road again on Saturday to take on the Dillon Beavers.
