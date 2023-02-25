BILLINGS — Members of the Billings Central girls basketball team wore some long faces as they strolled down the hallway outside of their MetraPark locker room following a semifinal loss of the Eastern A Divisional.
The next day, Saturday, the Rams’ faces had a decidedly different expression as they walked that same hallway.
The Rams beat Laurel 68-43 behind some game-changing 3-point shooting in the afternoon third-place game at First Interstate Arena, securing a spot in the final eight-team field of the state tournament two weeks from now in Bozeman.
Six Rams hit 3-pointers, including a combined 5-for-5 showing from Kamryn Reinker and Annika Stergar, who finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Billings Central, which made just 2 of 19 3-pointers in that semifinal loss to Hardin, made 10 of 16 against Laurel.
Coral Old Bull added 12 points for the Rams, who head to Bozeman with a 17-3 record.
Billings Central kept its season alive with a 66-37 win over Lewistown Saturday morning. Reinker had 14 points and Lily Bland 10.
“Well, we talked a lot about character and how it’s not defined by a loss, it’s defined by how you respond,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “You couldn’t ask for a better response in either game. It says a lot about who they are. We’re excited to get back to work and move on to Bozeman.”
Laurel (16-6) will need to win a play-in game next week against the West’s No. 5 seed, Columbia Falls, to qualify among the final eight teams. The date and location of that game will be decided Monday. The West has 13 teams in its league and the East 10, thus the chance for the former to qualify a fifth seed.
Laurel defeated Miles City 51-44 Saturday morning behind 18 points from Alyse Aby and 11 from Kaitlyn Dantic.
The Locomotives, though, never led against the Rams and trailed by 18 midway through the second quarter as Billings Central began to find its 3-point range.
Kaitlyn Dantic led Laurel with nine points, thanks to her 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.