The Havre girls basketball team is photographed with their first-place trophy after they beat Hardin in the championship game of the Eastern A Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday.
BILLINGS — For all the success the Havre girls basketball team has had in the last five seasons — and it’s been nothing but success, really — it’s hard to imagine that the Blue Ponies have more state championships than divisional titles during that span.
Havre has won four of the past five Class A state titles. But when the Blue Ponies hoisted the Eastern A championship trophy toward their fans Saturday evening in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark after beating Hardin 69-50, it marked just the second such title since 2018.
It was in 2017 that realignment merged the old Central A and Eastern A, forming a superdivisional that’s been held annually at Metra since then. As the Blue Ponies and everyone else has learned, it’s not an easy road to navigate.
“It’s tough to come down here and win,” Havre coach Dustin Kraske said.
That may well be the case, but the Blue Ponies made it look easy Saturday.
Senior Yelena Miller scored six first-quarter points to help stake Havre to a seven-point lead before the Blue Ponies got loose in the second quarter behind a combined 11 points from sisters Sierra (freshman) and Tierra Parker (sophomore) and two 3-pointers from freshman Amaya Jarvis to lead by 17 points.
From there it was simply a matter of continuing to put the pressure on the Bulldogs and denying them any sustained runs of their own.
“We just had to keep pushing the ball, keep hustling and work hard on defense,” said Miller, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to power the Blue Ponies. “Those were the keys.”
Hardin was paced by Aiyanna Big Man and Dierra Takes Enemy, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Bulldogs (15-6) will be the East’s No. 2 seed when the state tournament tips off in Bozeman on March 9.
Jarvis added 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the 3-point line, and the Parkers and senior Avery Carlson all contributed nine points for the Blue Ponies (17-4), who are in search of their third state title in a row.
“We have a good mix of older kids and a good mix of younger kids and we can all learn from one another on how to be really good,” Kraske said. “Whatever that’s going to lead up to this team accomplishing will be what it is. But it’s just a nice mix to have different generations of kids playing.”
Yes, the Eastern A has shown itself to be a tough tournament to win. Like newly crowned champion Havre, second-place Hardin and third-place Billings Central all have their share of up-and-coming players who are already playing key roles in their teams’ success.
And that’s not all, Kraske said. The Eastern A isn’t going to get any easier any time soon.
“Laurel’s coming … Miles City’s coming … Lewistown’s coming,” Kraske said. “How awesome is that. We’ll all have some dogfights with one another to get better for whatever the next phase will be. It’s fun.”
Billings Central 68, Laurel 43
Members of the Billings Central girls basketball team wore some long faces as they strolled down the hallway outside of their MetraPark locker room following a semifinal loss, their four-year run as divisional champions over.
The next day, Saturday, the Rams’ faces had a decidedly different expression as they walked that same hallway.
The Rams beat Laurel 68-43 behind some game-changing 3-point shooting in the afternoon third-place game, securing a spot in the final eight-team field of the state tournament two weeks from now in Bozeman.
Six Rams hit 3-pointers, including a combined 5-for-5 showing from Kamryn Reinker and Annika Stergar, who finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Billings Central, which made just 2 of 19 3-pointers in that semifinal loss to Hardin, made 10 of 16 against Laurel.
Coral Old Bull added 12 points for the Rams, who head to Bozeman with a 17-3 record.
Billings Central kept its season alive with a 66-37 win over Lewistown Saturday morning. Reinker had 14 points and Lily Bland 10.
“Well, we talked a lot about character and how it’s not defined by a loss, it’s defined by how you respond,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “You couldn’t ask for a better response in either game. It says a lot about who they are. We’re excited to get back to work and move on to Bozeman.”
Laurel (16-6) will need to win a play-in game next week against the West’s No. 5 seed, Columbia Falls, to qualify among the final eight teams. The date and location of that game will be decided Monday. The West has 13 teams in its league and the East 10, thus the chance for the former to qualify a fifth seed.
Laurel defeated Miles City 51-44 Saturday morning behind 18 points from Alyse Aby and 11 from Kaitlyn Dantic.
The Locomotives, though, never led against the Rams and trailed by 18 midway through the second quarter as Billings Central began to find its 3-point range.
Kaitlyn Dantic led Laurel with nine points, thanks to her 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
