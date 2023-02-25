Eastern A Divisional Basketball Championship

The Havre girls basketball team is photographed with their first-place trophy after they beat Hardin in the championship game of the Eastern A Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — For all the success the Havre girls basketball team has had in the last five seasons — and it’s been nothing but success, really — it’s hard to imagine that the Blue Ponies have more state championships than divisional titles during that span.

Havre has won four of the past five Class A state titles. But when the Blue Ponies hoisted the Eastern A championship trophy toward their fans Saturday evening in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark after beating Hardin 69-50, it marked just the second such title since 2018.

