BILLINGS — For as long as Dustin Kraske and the Havre girls basketball team have been coming to the Eastern A Divisional at MetraPark, the Blue Ponies coach has said the main objective for the weekend is to “get invited” to the Class A state tournament.
Whatever happens after that is gravy to the Blue Ponies.
The Blue Ponies received their state-tournament invite Friday afternoon by beating Laurel in the first semifinal at First Interstate Arena, grabbing an early lead and never letting it go in a 57-43 win over the Locomotives.
No. 3 Havre will play Hardin in Saturday’s divisional final. That’s because the Bulldogs outlasted No. 1 Billings Central 41-38 in the second semifinal, surviving a defensive fight that saw both teams have one of their lowest offensive outputs of the season.
“I mean, intense from the get-go,” Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said. “You couldn’t take a play off. That’s what it came down to.”
Saturday’s championship game is set for 5 p.m. Havre (16-4) and Hardin (15-5) split two regular-season games, with the Bulldogs winning by one in the first meeting and the Blue Ponies taking the second by seven.
The Blue Ponies have qualified for state each year since the 2010-11 season.
“Tomorrow is going to be really fun,” Kraske said shortly after his team’s win without knowing which team the Blue Ponies would play, “and whether we’re playing Hardin or Billings Central it’s going to be a wonderful team. It’s a privilege for us to be in the game, so it’ll be fun.”
Said Farmer: “It’s going to be the same type of game (as Friday’s semifinal.) We’re going to have to show up, stay in the moment and then play tough for 32 minutes.”
Miles City, Laurel, Lewistown and Billings Central remain in the hunt for the final two state-tournament berths.
No. 3 Havre 57, Laurel 43
The Blue Ponies (16-4) got off to a quick start and had an 11-point lead near the end of the first quarter. Laurel (15-5) kept whittling away, but the Blue Ponies always seemed to have an answer.
Midway through the second quarter Laurel got within seven points, but Avery Carlson hit one of her three 3-pointers to get the lead back to 10.
Havre’s lead was nine early in the fourth quarter until Carlson and Amaya Jarvis hit back-to-back 3s to ignite an 8-0 run, and that pretty much sealed the deal.
Carlson finished with 15 points. Jarvis had 14, Ariana Gary scored 13 and Yelena Miller contributed 10 more points to help the Blue Ponies to their 11th straight win.
“It was just a total team effort,” Kraske said. “Obviously, everybody did their job.”
Laurel defeated Havre by three points to start the season. Twenty games later, the Blue Ponies, who had three freshmen on the floor for extended periods — Jarvis, Gary and Sierra Parker — returned the favor and sent the Locos into a Saturday morning loser-out game.
“Our kids love basketball, they love to compete,” Kraske said. “Now it’s kind of fine-tuning the skills they have. I mean, that’s the point of the season, obviously. As we’ve continued to progress, the kids have really bought into what we want to do. They’ve done a nice job.”
Idaho State signee Alyse Aby scored 23 points for Laurel, which plays Miles City (13-7) at Lockwood High School at 9 a.m. Saturday. That winner advances to state and will play later in the day for third place.
Hardin 41, No. 1 Billings Central 38
Early-season injuries to starters Kadie Bends and Dierra Takes Enemy forced the Bulldogs to adjust throughout the season. Bends was lost for the year in the season-opener, while Takes Enemy went down four games later.
Takes Enemy returned about five games ago — she scored eight points against the Rams — but the season has had its ups and downs. Count Friday as one of the definite ups.
“This feels awesome, knowing we worked our hardest just to win,” said Aiyanna Big Man, who led Hardin with 15 points. “We’ve just had our difficulties, like some of our players going down … it’s been hard, but we’ve just been working through it.”
After Hardin grabbed an eight-point lead in the first quarter, not much separated the two teams. The Bulldogs led 20-18 at the half before Kamryn Reinker scored 10 third-quarter points to put the Rams up 31-28.
Diamond Amyotte’s three-point play tied the score at 33-33 and about 90 seconds later Hardin teammate Carlei Plainfeather hit a 3 for the final lead change of the game.
Reinker scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Rams (15-3). They’ll play Lewistown (8-12) at 9 a.m. Saturday at Metra with a state berth and a chance to play for third place later in the day on the line.
As for the Bulldogs, they’re more than happy to have their state invite, as well.
“There’s been a lot of adversity,” Farmer said. “But, you know, the girls have overcome everything that was thrown our way. And I think that’s what’s making them so resilient now is that they realize they can compete at a high level for a length of time.”
