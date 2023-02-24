Hardin vs. Billings Central

Hardin's Aiyanna Big Man looks to pass during Friday's Eastern A Divisional semifinal at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Big Man scored 15 points in the Bulldogs' 41-38 win.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — For as long as Dustin Kraske and the Havre girls basketball team have been coming to the Eastern A Divisional at MetraPark, the Blue Ponies coach has said the main objective for the weekend is to “get invited” to the Class A state tournament.

Whatever happens after that is gravy to the Blue Ponies.

Havre vs. Laurel

Havre's Avery Carlson takes a shot during the Blue Ponies' Eastern A Divisional semifinal win over Laurel Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Havre vs. Laurel

Laurel's Alyse Aby drives through traffic during Friday's Eastern A Divisional semifinal against Havre at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Aby scored 23 points for the Locomotives.
Hardin vs. Billings Central

Billings Central's Kamryn Reinker scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds in the Rams' Eastern A Divisional semifinal loss to Hardin Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments