CORVALLIS — The Florence-Carlton Falcons started off the game hot Friday night against the Corvallis and the game quickly looked like it could be a long night for the Blue Devils.
At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led 21-7, but the Blue Devils had plenty of fight left in the game, scoring 17 points while holding the Falcons to score only six points in the second quarter to cut the lead to 27-24.
With four minutes left in regulation, the game was knotted up at 39 points; but the Falcons (3-2, 5-3) really tightened up defensively down the stretch and were too much for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-9), winning 48-42.
“A win’s a win,” Falcons coach Bryan Neuman said.
The Falcons leading scorer was senior Trista Williams with 12 points. Tonight was Williams' first game of the year due to an injury.
“Trista Williams has a ton of potential,” Neuman said. “She's pretty nifty around the basket. When she gets in the right spot and in the right positions, she's pretty effective. It’s nice to see her come out in her first game and be really effective for us. She was good tonight.”
Falcons junior Olivia Coulter added nine points; sophomore Kenzy Pickering had eight points and senior Josie Lewis had eight points.
The Falcons were without freshman starter Kendyl Menhold after losing her earlier in the week to an injury. “We wish she was still with us,” Neuman said. “It was nice to see some other girls step up tonight.”
The leading scorer for the Blue Devils was freshman Ava Loran with 13 points. Freshman Ella Varner added eight points; senior Tylin Sorensen added six points and junior Brecklyn Jessop had 6 points.
“Our girls came out and played really hard tonight,” Blue Devils coach Andy Knapp said. “I was proud of their effort, but that's a good Florence team. Florence has some very good players coming up and they're a young team.”
