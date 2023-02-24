Browning’s Lish Spoonhunter, left, dives for the ball as Frenchtown’s Alexis Godin reaches for a steal during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Browning’s Sugar Spoonhunter (4) dribbles down the line toward the basket past Frenchtown’s Haylee Kaufman (23) during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Frenchtown’s Sadie Smith (55) celebrates after scoring for the Lady Broncs during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
The Frenchtown Lady Broncs cheer team performs during a timeout during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Browning’s Amari Calf Robe-Thomas (20) dribbles down the court during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Frenchtown’s Sadie Smith (5) blocks a layup from Browning’s Kelcie Connelly (24) during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Frenchtown’s Mason Quinn (0) reaches for a rebound against the Browning Lady Indians during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Browning’s Mecca Bullchild (10) shoots from the three-point line during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
RONAN — Madison Kaufman’s mind went blank when she toed the free throw line late in the fourth quarter of Frenchtown’s game Friday.
The Broncs junior blocked out the noise from an audibly pro-Browning crowd at the neutral-site game. She also tried to not let the pressure get to her after Frenchtown’s nine-point lead had been turned into a one-point deficit in their Western A divisional semifinal game between two of the top five teams in the 406mtsports Class A poll.
Kaufman showed her poise as a player with state championship experience as she poured in a game-high 25 points to help No. 5 Frenchtown tough out a 53-47 win over No. 4 Browning. The victory punched the Broncs’ ticket to the State A tournament for the first time since 2016 and put them into the divisional title game against Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m feeling so relieved,” Kaufman said with a smile on her face outside the locker room after the game. “Our team worked great on defense. We worked so hard on offensive rebounds. We did amazing on offense. Our team is awesome. I love each and every one of them. We’ve worked so hard and have become best friends.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Kaufman stepped up when the spotlight was on her in front of a big crowd. She played on back-to-back state championship teams at Cheyenne East High School in Wyoming the past two seasons.
Her family moved to Montana when her father was transferred to the Missoula branch of Farm Bureau Insurance. Kaufman and her sister Haylee had played for a 4A team in Wyoming, the state’s largest classification, but wanted something smaller and ended up at Frenchtown.
Madison, a 5-foot-6 guard, made eight of her 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and 14 of 16 overall. She scored 11 of her 25 points in the first half, dished her two assists in the third quarter had 10 more points in the final frame as she showed her ability to drive into the lane and hit floaters.
“She’s incredible,” Frenchtown coach Tim Yeager said. “She’s played in big games before. The moment is never too big for her. She’s an absolute gamer. From the jump, we knew that about her. We knew the crowd was going to be big and not in our favor. We were prepared for that. Everything we talked about, she executed, they all executed.”
Frenchtown is experiencing a breakout season in Yeager’s fifth year at the helm of the program. The Broncs improved to 15-4 with the victory over a Browning team that dropped to 18-2.
They also own wins over three of the four teams that have beaten them this year. The fourth team, non-conference Hardin, is a team they haven’t had the chance to face a second time.
Even with the early success, Frenchtown turned more heads when it took down then-undefeated and then-top-ranked Dillon, 49-40, on Feb. 11. That win sent the Broncs into the postseason on a high note as they closed the regular season with six wins in their final seven games.
“We’ve grown a lot since the start of the season,” Yeager said. “We’re not the same team at all. We’ve figured out our roles. We have role players that have accepted their role. It’s the most unselfish group that I’ve ever coached. They don’t care who gets the credit. They play hard for each other. They work hard at practice.
"It’s a big deal for us to actually take it to state after an early exit last year. We worked hard at it. We didn’t want to feel that again. Now we get a chance to play for a divisional title.”
Frenchtown had started its season by suffering a 55-35 loss to Browning at home. This time, the Broncs worked to slow down the pace to try to eliminate the Indians’ man-to-man defense that leads to steals and fast break points.
They also had success with their height against a shorter, quicker team. Sadie Smith, a 6-foot junior, scored 12 points down low, grabbed 10 rebounds and had one block. Mason Quinn, a 6-1 freshman, totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Browning trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and 29-20 at the half. The Indians cut that to 42-38 after three quarters and took their lone lead at 43-42 as Mecca Bullchild scored 11 of her team-high 16 points after halftime. Frenchtown held Amari Calf Robe-Thomas to four points in the second half after she had 10 in the first two quarters.
“We’ve grown so much since our first game. It’s been tremendous,” Madison Kaufman said. “I didn’t even know anyone at the start. We didn’t know how to play together. Right now, we know each other’s weaknesses, strengths. I can throw it into Sadie for a lob and she’ll hit that. Mason, it’s her jumper. Haylee’s 3s, my sister. Everyone worked so good tonight. We knew we could win.”
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
