EAST HELENA — Mason Quinn is getting her shot at varsity as a freshman for the Frenchtown Broncs, and thus far, she’s not missing.
Quinn scored a team-high 17 points in Frenchtown’s 64-51 victory over East Helena on Thursday, a win that advanced the Broncs to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
“We came out a little slow on the defensive end,” Quinn, who is one of two 6-foot or taller players in the Broncs’ starting lineup, said. “We attacked the hoop best we could and that got us to the line and we made our free throws. We shot the ball pretty well, too.”
Quinn entered Thursday averaging right around 10 points per game.
She scored 11 in the first half, matching East Helena’s Dymon Root, and lifted Frenchtown to a 12-point halftime advantage.
“It’s super special,” Quinn said of playing varsity as a freshman. “It’s so fun being able to play with these girls. It’s a great opportunity as a freshman.”
It was Quinn’s 3-pointer that extended Frenchtown’s lead to double figures in the second after East Helena fought back from an early 13-2 hole.
When East Helena reeled off five straight points as halftime neared, it was Quinn who provided a couple buckets to help stem the tide.
“She’s a dynamic player, she can kinda do it all,” Broncs head coach Tim Yeager said. “She’s gonna be fun to watch these next four years.”
You could say basketball is in Quinn’s blood.
Both her parents played at Montana Tech in the late-1990s. Her mother, Lori (Stamy) Quinn was inducted into the Oredigger Hall of Famer earlier this year after scoring north of 1,700 career points, garnering three All-Frontier selections, and earning an Honorable Mention All-America nod in 1998.
Quinn’s father, Mark, is in Tech’s record books for career blocked shots with 38. Her brother, Eli, is a standout for Frenchtown's boys team.
Her family tree aside, it’s been Quinn’s hard work that’s produced this opportunity for her to make an impact for Frenchtown right away.
“I don’t think people realize the amount of work she’s put in since she was very little,” Yeager said. “She’s been waiting for this moment. She’s grown up in the gym, she’s grown up around the sport, so everything you see is a product of her hard work.”
“She’s played a lot of basketball, she understands the game…She’s got the mind of a coach and she gets it. She just gets it.”
Madison Kaufman and Carah Evans each scored 13 points for Frenchtown on Thursday. Sadie Smith, the Broncs’ 6-foot post, added 10 in the victory.
With the length of Quinn and Smith, as well as Evans at 5-foot-9, the Broncs pressured East Helena for much of the game, making no pass easy for the Vigilantes.
It produced 27 East Helena turnovers and a 40.4 percent (19-for-47) effort shooting the basketball.
“Our girls have a lot of fight in them…We’ve definitely got some mistakes to clean up, but that was a great game for us,” East Helena head coach Carson Bender said. “It’s not often you’re gonna see two 6-foot-1 girls on the court at the same time in Class A.”
“The length they were able to put out there was not something we’ve seen before. It’s a great opportunity for us to experience that kinda stuff before we get into the rest [of the season].”
East Helena made runs in the second half, but could never get the deficit to single digits, partially due to the amount of turnovers.
Root poured in a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds.
Montana Pierson added 11 and Brooke Harris chipped in six points, while Natell Goodman scored five.
For Root, Thursday represented her fifth game scoring in double figures.
“She’s having a great year and she’s worked really hard this off-season to earn that,” Bender said. “She means a lot [to our team], but she’s one part, and we gotta work toward everyone filling in around her.”
“We’re doing that, we’re getting there, but we’re just trying to find how all the pieces fit together.”
The Vigilantes fall to 4-2 on the season heading into the Christmas break.
