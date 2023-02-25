RONAN — The Dillon Beavers jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the first quarter against the Hamilton Broncs Friday night in the Western A Divisional Tournament, but the Broncs quickly gained their composure to take a 14-11 lead, at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Broncs were looking like they were going to take this one away; but the Beavers crept back into the game; and at the end of half, the Beavers were up 28-26.
The game knotted up at 40 points. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Beavers were up 42-40; but the Broncs, behind junior Taylor McCarthy’s 17 points, were able to defeat the Beavers 55-51.
The Broncs’ leading scorer was Taylor McCarthy, with 17 points. Senior Taryn Searle added 15 points, and Layne Kearns had 13 points.
The leading scorer for the Beavers was junior Sydney Petersen, with 15 points. Sophomore Kenleigh Graham added 13 points, and sophomore Kylie Konen had 10 points.
“Oh, what a game,” Broncs coach Boone Nelson said. “That’s exactly what we expected. Both teams battled back and forth and played an extremely great basketball game. I'm proud of the girls, and our number one emphasis tonight was rebounding. I thought our girls really stepped up and did a fantastic job against Dillon tonight. Dillon’s a fantastic club.”
“Crazy,” Broncs senior Layne Learns said. “We came out with our game plan, and it worked. I think our biggest thing was going in and getting rebounds, and that's what we did. I feel like every single girl on the court went and got boards, and we're all just playing for each other. It was just a great team win and great atmosphere tonight.”
“You have to give Hamilton a lot of credit,” Beavers coach John Hansen said. “They hit shots, and we didn't. That's a great shooting team. We knew going in that we had to contest shots. Unfortunately, we had some mishaps but, one hundred percent, give credit to Hamilton. They deserve to be playing in the championship.”
The Hamilton Broncs face the Frenchtown Broncs in the Western A Divisional Tournament in Ronan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dillon will face Columbia Falls at 9 a.m. in Ronan Saturday morning.
