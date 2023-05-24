HARDIN — Hardin basketball standout Aiyanna Big Man has signed to continue her career at Cowley College, a two-year school in Arkansas City, Kansas.
The signing was announced Wednesday on the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page.
Big Man, who won four letters at Hardin, averaged just over 10 points per game in helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish at the Class A state tournament. She had 24 points and seven rebounds in a semifinal win over Laurel, hitting five 3-pointers.
Cowley finished 15-16 this past season, including 10-15 in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference action.