Girls high school basketball has been strong for years in the Helena area and in each of the last six seasons, a team from the IR coverage area has made it to a state championship game.
Helena High won three straight Class AA state titles, followed by Capital going back-to-back. Last season though, both the Bengals and Bruins missed the Class AA state tournament.
Jefferson carried the torch for the Helena area though, reaching the Class B state championship game before falling to Three Forks after a magical run.
The Panthers should be solid again, while the Bruins and Bengals are also poised to rebound this season. East Helena is back for its second year of varsity basketball and Townsend also has a new head coach.
With all that in mind, here is a look ahead to the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season with an overview of all five teams.
The season starts on Friday, at least for Townsend, Jefferson and East Helena. Capital will tip-off its seasons on Saturday with Helena to follow on Monday.
Capital Bruins
2021-22 Record: 12-8
Head coach: Katie Garcin-Forba
For the first time in a while, the Capital Bruins didn't advance to the Class AA state tournament. Yet, the Bruins had just three seniors on their roster a season ago and are still fairly young with four heading into 2022-23.
But, the Bruins don't lack experience. Jada Clarkson is back after being a Class AA All-State selection and also the Western AA Offensive Player of the Year.
The senior who played two seasons at Whitehall before transferring to CHS, has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career and averaged 13.3 points per game last season in addition to shooting 42 percent from 3-point range (made 25 3s). Clarkson also grabbed 4.4 boards per game and was credited with 1.6 steals.
"I wish we had her for all four years," Garcin-Forba said. "She does so much for our team and she's so versatile. She can score and she's a really good defender too. She's also a great leader and a great person and that's what we like about her the most. She's just a great kid."
Capital will have to replace some seniors a couple of starters in Parklyn Heller and Rachael Stacy. However, the Bruins return a number of contributors from last year's team including Katheryn Emmert, Kayla Almquist, Anna Cockhill, Megan Swanson and Taylor Sayers. Swanson was the second-leading scorer last season (8.4 ppg) and she also was second in 3-point field goals (23) on her way to earning Second-Team Western AA All-Conference.
As they've always been under Garcin-Forba, the Bruins were formidable on defense last season, allowing just 38 points per game. But after going into the Western AA Divisional as the No. 2 seed, Capital was upset in the semifinals and didn't end up advancing to state.
"We felt our season ended a little incomplete," Garcin-Forba said. "We still had a great year but we definitely have goals and these girls are coming in really intentional of what they want to accomplish."
"Anytime you miss out on the state tournament. That just gives you a little additional push to come in, work hard and be focused."
As good as Garcin-Forba feels about the talent and athleticism on her roster, she said the chemistry, another key factor to winning consistently, was also strong, which bodes well with the season tipping off Saturday in Bozeman (3:30 p.m.).
"We've got some really tough, competitive players," she said. "But we also have really great team chemistry. They really enjoy each other and build each other up when someone is struggling and they get excited when somebody has success and I think that's a really important factor for a team."
Helena Bengals
2021-22 Record: 11-8
Head coach: Ben Dudek
Just like the Bruins, Helena High was one win short of making the Class AA girls state tournament. However, unlike most high school basketball teams, the Bengals didn't have a single senior and return all their varsity players from a season ago.
"We were right there," Helena High girls head coach Ben Dudek said. "We had some unfortunate injuries at the end of last season. That's not an excuse but, we were where we needed to be. We just have had a focus on continuing to improve but this team has a lot of excitement. It really has a continuous drive to get somewhere we didn't get to."
That sort of experience is rare in high school basketball and it starts with senior Alex Bullock, who committed to Carroll College prior to the season. She was Helena's second-leading scorer with 10.6 points per game and the Bengals' leading rebounder with 8.9 per game. She also earned an all-state selection after making 44 percent of her shots and proving to be a stellar defender.
Running the point once again for the Bengals will be Avery Kraft, who was Second Team All-Western AA after averaging 11.2 points as a sophomore. She paced Helena with 32 3-pointers (33 percent shooting) and also 38 steals on defense.
Maloree English, Kim Feller and Ashley Koenig also averaged over five points a game for the Bengals last season, while others that played heavy minutes and should do so again this season are Logan Todorovich, Madi Todorovich and Lauren Heuiser.
And with a new addition of the shot clock, Dudek believes the Bengals can use it to their advantage, especially on the defensive end.
"I think we're a really good defensive team," Dudek said. "We're also a great rebounding team and with the shot clock being implemented, I think with the way we play defense and rebound, it will really benefit us."
Helena will get its first game experience with the shot clock on Monday at 7 p.m. against Belgrade on the road. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back.
East Helena
2021-22 record: 2-17
Head coach: Carson Bender
The East Helena girls took part in their first varsity high school basketball season in 2021-22 and notched two wins. They fell short of reaching the Western A Divisional tournament but did win a conference game, as well as beating Deer Lodge in nonconference play.
One benefit of playing the first season of varsity basketball is that the Vigilantes are also loaded with seniors including Dymon Root, who averaged 14.5 points per game last season (7th in Class A), 7.6 rebounds (6th in state) and 38 blocked shots (3rd in state).
Along with Root, one of the most productive post players in Class AA, the Vigilantes return Montana Pierson, Belle Surginer, Natell Goodman, Reagan Fasbender, Janelle Taylor and Ella Pickett.
Goodman was among the Class A leader in steals last season with 56 just ahead of Surginer who finished with 55. In all, East Helena had six players that finished with at least 20 steals last season and EHHS averaged 14 per game.
'These girls have played a lot of basketball together," Bender said. "These seniors have been together for four years now and it's a great group. They have put in a lot of hard work and we had a really good offseason. We definitely have a better understanding of what it takes from last year."
As with the boys team, the hope will be reaching the Western A Divisional tournament down the road and heading into their second season of varsity action, more improvement is expected.
"Last season gave them a picture of where they want to go," Bender said. "We played a lot of competitive games last season and we're focusing on a lot of those little things that can help us at the end of games."
East Helena will tip-off Friday against Libby at 3 p.m.
Jefferson Panthers
2021-22 record: 23-5 (Class B state runner-up)
Head coach: Sarah Layng
It was a memorable run for the Panthers during the 2021-22 season. Jefferson hit buzzer-beater to reach the state tournament and then made it all the way to the championship game before going down to Three Forks.
Unlike some other Helena area teams, Jefferson has to replace the top player in the area from a year ago in three-time all-state performer Rachel Van Blaricom, as well as Bryanna Wolfe, another all-state performer. Cia Stuber and Dakota Edmisten, all-conference and all-area performers also graduated.
Yet, the Panthers don't anticipate falling off much this season and expect to be competitive in the District 5B and Southern B as they always are.
"We have a group that returns a lot of experience," Jefferson girls head coach Sarah Layng said. "They spent a lot of time in the offseason. They are tenacious and they are excited."
Izzy Morris and Austie May each started a year ago for the Panthers, while MacKenize Layng was a key player coming off the bench and was also an all-area honorable mention.
Arena Faler has also emerged and will be a starter for the Panthers. Emma McCauley, Jessie Harris and Cameron Toney will also see plenty of minutes for Jefferson this season and it hopes to get back and contend for another Class B state championship.
"Anytime you make a deep postseason run like that, you're getting almost another month of basketball," Sarah Layng said. "So they learned a lot. They know what it takes to compete at a high level and one of our goals is to get back to the state tournament and play on Saturday. And I don't think that's an unrealistic goal at all."
Jefferson opens the season Friday against Columbus in Red Lodge.
Townsend Bulldogs
Record: 2-16
Head coach: David Lawson
The Townsend girls basketball team will also have a new head coach, just like the boys in 2022-23 and David Lawson, who has previous head coach experience with multiple high school programs has taken over the job.
"I've been working in the high school and middle school programs," Lawson said. "And before I came to Townsend, I coached for a few years in Three Forks and before that, I was the head coach in Windover, Utah for boys basketball. But this was a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do."
Ella Begger is one name to know from last season. She was an All-Area Honorable Mention and will lead the Bulldogs into action along with seniors Kailey Knaub, Montana Hedstrom and Katie Clark. Bree Williams has also transferred from Dillon and is the fourth senior that should see plenty of time this season for Townsend.
The Bulldogs will open on Friday against a salty Manhattan Christian team, one that advanced to the Class C state tournament in 2022. However, just like the entire 2022-23 season, Townsend is ready for the challenge.
"We have some girls that are hungry to get out there and play," Lawson said. "We got some dogs and we are going to shoot our shoot and see what happens."
