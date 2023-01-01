“It was a pretty cool moment,” Hamilton Broncs senior Layne Kearns said on eclipsing the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.
Kearns was 22 points away from 1,000 points for her high school career in Hamilton on Dec. 17 this year.
“I went into the game not knowing that I was even close, and the coaches knew going up to the Billings tournament that weekend," Kearns said.
Hamilton Broncs coach Boone Nelson let the bench know around halftime that she might be able to hit or surpass the 1,000-point mark. It got down to the fourth quarter, and there were only 30 seconds left. One of Kearns’ teammates turned to her and said, “You have to shoot the ball! You only need two to one thousand.”
“I was just like, what the heck?” Kearns said.
Coach Boone Nelson called an ISO play out for Kearns, and the bucket fell without much time left.
“My teammates went crazy on the bench. It was a pretty cool moment,” Kearns said.
She was happy she didn’t know coming into the game that she needed to score a specific number to reach or break the mark.
“I feel like I would have been forcing it, or I would have felt a lot of pressure to reach that during the game. So, I'm glad they didn't tell me," Kearns said.
Kearns said that, going into her senior season this year, the thought of reaching the 1,000-point milestone was a possibility, as she’s been starting since her freshman year. She went to see the school Activities Director Travis Blome to see if she was close.
“It has kind of been on my mine, but I didn't think I was going to be so close so early,” Kearns said. “That was a surprise.”
“It was a great team celebration,” coach Boone Nelson said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment for an individual, but, you know, Layne’s the epitome of what a team player is. I love that the team celebration was there for her.”
The 3-2 Hamilton Broncs are ready to get back at it on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against Stevensville at 6 p.m. It will be the Broncs' first home game of the season. Their last game was Dec. 17 against Lockwood. Their scheduled game against Whitefish on Dec. 20 was cancelled due to weather.
Nelson said their team has been battle tested, playing in Frenchtown against Ronan and Browning, who are fantastic teams. Nelson said it was great to go east and play two teams, noting that the east has dominated the last few seasons. Hardin, for years, has brought home hardware at the end of the year.
“It’s been a tough schedule,” Nelson said.
The Broncs have had to overcome some early season adversity. They have battled illnesses, the influenza bug, played two early morning contests, and have yet to have a home game. Coach Nelson said, at times, they’ve played some great basketball, while at other times, they have shown signs of an early season learning curve, with the implementation of a new staff and system.
Winter break practices have been great for the Broncs, as they have been able to really focus on the defensive aspect of the ball and place emphasis on better execution of offensive schematics.
“We still have a way to go to reach our full potential,” Nelson said. “I like our effort at practice and recognize our players’ desire to improve as a team. This is a talented group of players, who I am confident will continue to progress throughout the course of the season. The future is bright for this group as we look to continually improve and hope to be playing our best basketball come tournament time.”
Now, the Broncs head into conference play. “It was a great start to the season,” Nelson said. “Of course, we would have liked to have gotten a few more wins to start, but it’s all about how we finish. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
