BILLINGS — Jetton Ailes first crossed paths with Lauren Dull when Dull was just a sixth-grader.
It wasn’t Ailes’ coach’s eye that recognized Dull’s uniqueness. For Ailes, it didn’t go much deeper than to see Dull’s smile, hear her laugh, watch her interactions to realize here was someone special.
“I’ve always just told Lauren to be Lauren,” said Ailes, the basketball coach at Billings Central. “Don’t change who you are for anything.”
And here we are six years later, struggling to put into words what one person means to a basketball program, a soccer program and a school, discussions that cause tears to well up in Ailes’ eyes and bring wistful reflections from Dull’s soccer coach, Nolan Trafton.
It isn’t easy, but we’ll try.
“I’m almost afraid to say anything,” said Trafton, who has known the Dull family for a long time. “Because it won’t live up to the reality of the kind of person that she is.”
And who is that? Well, we’ll start with just a few of the things she does at school.
Dull is part of the student council’s executive leadership — treasurer, to be exact — and belongs to the school’s environmental club. She participates with the Health Occupation Students of America, which teaches students about jobs in medicine and performs community service in their local towns and cities.
As a leader in Lumen Christi, she helps with Mass and she’s also a Eucharistic Minister for Father John Pankratz at Billings Central.
“Besides faith and family, school has always been number one for me,” explained Dull, who plays piano and guitar and who loves to cook. “It’s always been the most important thing to me to put 100% attitude and effort into anything. I just wouldn’t feel good if I wasn’t putting my best effort into everything I was doing. Being able to make an impact on others is really important to me.”
Filling big shoes
Coming into this basketball season, it was really important to the Rams that Lauren continue to be Lauren.
In other words, the steady, confident, reliable athlete that she became while at Central.
Star player — dare we say, superstar player — Mya Hansen had graduated, leaving a big void at point guard. All Hansen did in three years with the Rams (she transferred to Central after her freshman season at Laurel) was guide them to three consecutive Class A championship games and surpass 1,000 career points. Hansen averaged 18.1 points per game and made 48% of her 3-point attempts her senior season.
As a freshman at Boise State, Hansen is already making an impact. She’s started 20 of the Broncos’ 24 games, and her 9.1 points per game scoring average includes a career-high 31-point game that earned her Mountain West freshman player of the week honors.
How do you replace a player like that? You don’t. Ailes simply asked Lauren to be Lauren.
“I never wanted Lauren, or any of them, to feel like they had to fill a void,” Ailes said. “This is a completely different group, and we were going to create our own way, no matter what that was. And they’ve exceeded expectations.”
Lauren being Lauren, Dull was well aware she couldn’t replace Hansen. After all, soccer is where Dull excels, and this would be her first and only season as a basketball starter.
She’s stuck to her strengths. Be a great on-ball defender, take care of the basketball and be a calming presence for a team whose main scorers are underclassmen in freshman Kamryn Reinker (13.6 ppg) and sophomore Coral Old Bull (12.6 ppg).
Though the primary ballhandler as the team’s point guard, the 5-foot-6 Dull has more than twice as many assists (35) as turnovers (16). She makes 37% of her 3-pointers and 86% of her free throws, and averages 6.0 points per game. With her steady floor generalship, the Rams are 12-2 and ranked No. 3 in the latest 406mtsports.com Class A rankings.
Dull credited Hansen with showing or teaching her something valuable every day in practice. She also said senior teammates Jessa Larson, Lily Bland and Ruby Gray, all of whom Dull has played with since elementary school, have provided great support.
“I really sat down and accepted what my role was, knowing no player that is ever coming through is going to be a Mya Hansen,” Dull said. “But just knowing what you bring to the table, and that your teammates and coaches are confident in what you can bring to the table, is something that always helps me, knowing that I have a strong backbone from them.”
The soccer backbone
Dull may credit others with being the backbone of the basketball team, but that was she on the soccer pitch.
A tenacious midfielder who ran from box to box, Columbia Falls coach Thomas Clark called her the best player in the state during his Wildkats’ semifinal loss to the Rams. During another match, a disembodied voice along the Rams’ sideline was heard opining that Dull was “pound for pound, the toughest competitor we have in the school” just after her successful hard tackle dispossessed the ball from an unsuspecting opponent.
Bring up The Goal from last fall’s Class A state championship match against Whitefish, though, and it brings an immediate smile — the one Ailes first noticed — to Dull’s face. She thinks about the goal often, she said, and watches a video of it that was posted on Twitter every now and again.
But that moment was more than just winning a state title. Ailes texted Dull when the Rams’ 2021 soccer season ended in a championship loss to Laurel, encouraging her to hold her head up. Dull’s response? “Not happening again.”
The exchange proved prescient when a year later in the 2022 championship in Whitefish, time was winding down on a 1-1 contest. From outside the 18-yard box, Dull wrapped her right foot around the ball and aimed at the right post. Her foot came around the ball perfectly so that by the time it finished curling, it landed untouched into the left-side netting, well out of the reach of the Whitefish keeper.
Lauren Dull all by herself: 2-1 @wearebc1 3 min. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/HOQbioSkgC— Jeff Welsch (@406welsch) October 29, 2022
Three minutes following that stunner of a goal — the aftermath of which sent Dull herself to the pitch with arms and legs splayed about as if she were ready to start a grass angel — the Rams were 2-1 winners and Class A state champions for the first time since 2018 and the 10th time overall.
Trafton, who stepped down as the Rams’ girls soccer coach recently but remains as the boys coach, routinely watches video of The Goal, as well.
“I’m biased, but I think that that goal goes down not just in program history, but in state history as one of the biggest moments in Montana Class A soccer, maybe even Montana soccer,” he said. “I just can’t believe what she did. It was just such a take-over-the-game moment.”
Leaving her own void
Like Hansen before her, Dull’s graduation will leave a big void at Billings Central. On and off the field.
Trafton knew he could always count on Dull. She was always the first one to volunteer if something needed done, always provided the example for the other players be it by actions or by words, explaining to the younger players how to prepare for a match or a road trip. It was done with such consistency that Trafton knows now he didn’t take full advantage of that type of player.
“I think I probably took it for granted as her coach in the fall, just not really recognizing as often as I should have just how great of a leader she was,” he said. “Because … this might sound bad … because it became such a norm for her. It’s like, ‘oh, that’s what Lauren does,’ you know, and then looking back on it now and thinking that I don’t have the opportunity to coach her again. That’s it.”
It’s not often talking about a player will bring a coach to tears. But the longer Ailes spoke the praises of Dull, Ailes occasionally dabbed at the corners of her eyes. Nearly every day Dull plays tag with Ailes’ two young sons and she sees firsthand the impact Dull can have on others.
It’s not about the goals scored and the baskets made, even to Dull’s coaches. It’s about who she is as a person and that in whatever she does, she does it for the right reasons.
“She truly, truly does it all, and she does it with the biggest smile and the biggest heart,” Ailes said. “As a coach that’s been doing this for a little bit she’s just one of those kids that you’re excited to see what she’s going to do. But she’s one you’re truly going to miss.”
Dull has no plans to play sports in college. Instead, she wants to focus on school and a potential medical career. Ailes summed up her thoughts by saying Dull was an “old soul,” somebody that could “cure cancer or become a brain surgeon.”
“She’ll change the world,” Ailes said.
By the sound of things, she already has, simply by Lauren being Lauren.
