BILLINGS — For many teams that faced Hardin girls basketball on its way to a Class A third-place trophy a year ago, it was a matter of when — not if — the game-ending surge would come.
For the Bulldogs in their 59-35 win over Frenchtown in Friday afternoon's Lockwood Class A Tip-Off, that surge came in the second half, and at Hardin's trademark unforgiving pace.
Up five at halftime against the Broncs (2-2 overall), the Bulldogs (3-0) outscored Frenchtown 27-6 after the intermission — including 18-0 in the fourth quarter — as Hardin looked late like it merely reloaded, rather than rebuilt, with talent on its roster after losing five seniors from the trophy-winning team of a year prior.
Try and run with the Bulldogs if you can.
"I like where we are right now," Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer said. "We definitely have a lot of work that we have to do. ... This group is finding their own identity and learning each and every practice (and) every game. We've just got to keep doing it."
Handsy ball pressure, full-lineup substitutions and plenty of transition ball were features that were all part of the game plan for Hardin, which took awhile to grow into the game as the talented Broncs duo of junior Madison Kaufman (game-high 15 points) and freshman Mason Quinn (13 points) kept Frenchtown within arm's length for much of the first half.
But Bulldogs senior forward Dierra Takes Enemy was undoubtedly the star of the show. Her team-high 12 points was just one part of an excellent performance that included an eye-popping 18 rebounds (despite standing just 5-foot-9), many deflections that led to steals for herself or other teammates and even a few blocks mixed in.
The most striking part of Takes Enemy's night, however, was perhaps the cerebral way she saw the game, looking more like a quarterback than a standout hooper at times.
Hardin likes to go, go, go.Bulldogs just subbed in an entirely new lineup, created pressure to speed up the Broncs and cause a block. Then they get down the floor quick and get a second chance bucket.HHS on a 9-0 run. 29-18 3:30 2Q. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/CKJ4TngemW— Briar Napier (@BriarNapier) December 16, 2022
She finished with just two fouls despite playing right with Hardin's hyper-aggressive style, and frequently helped direct teammates — like Katerena Morrison (11 points) and Aiyanna Big Man (10 points) — to and for open looks by dissecting defenses on the fly and pointing out holes to exploit.
"Me being me, I knew that I wanted that ball (on defense), I had to get it," Takes Enemy said. "My teammates, they were getting hot, so I had to get the ball for them. That was really just the drive, just wanting to get the ball and just staying hungry for it."
Hamilton's Layne Kearns paces a win — and gets a personal milestone
For awhile in the Hamilton girls basketball team's 62-50 win Friday evening against Lockwood, senior guard Layne Kearns didn't even know that her 1,000th-career point was within striking distance.
But as the Broncs (3-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter, Kearns — needing 22 points against the Lions to reach the mark — got some news from teammates as the final seconds ticked down. Down to her last foul and with 21 points already, one more bucket would seal the deal.
"One of my teammates in the last two minutes or so, she's like, 'You have to get the next point, you have to get the next point,'" Kearns said. "It just caught me out by surprise."
Hamilton coach Boone Nelson knew it, too, and with under a minute remaining, he called an isolation play for Kearns to give her a chance to finish the job. She responded in kind, driving left-handed past her defender and finishing through traffic with about 50 seconds left to break through the 1,000-point barrier.
Why is Hamilton’s bench celebrating here? That’s because senior Layne Kearns, who entered tonight’s game against Lockwood needing 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career, scored this bucket with 50 seconds left to reach the milestone.Cool moment. @406mtsports #mtscores pic.twitter.com/sYKnhn9qXw— Briar Napier (@BriarNapier) December 17, 2022
The same teammates that let her know how close she was to it moments earlier erupted into jubilation when she passed it.
"Glad she was able (to do it), it's an amazing accomplishment," Nelson said. "She's had a great season so far, and it's not just scoring. ... She's averaging a double-double, she's a fantastic athlete, a fantastic scorer and more importantly a great person (and) a great team leader as a senior captain and a four-year starter."
Hamilton needed every single one of Kearns' game-high 23 points, though, as Lockwood (0-3) didn't let the Broncs get out of sight for much of the game, even after the hosts were down by 10 at half.
Deep shooting kept the Lions in the mix as they knocked down nine 3-pointers — six of which came in the second half — as five total came from the hands of sophomore guard Tailey Harris, who led Lockwood with 20 points. And with Kearns saddled with foul trouble for much of the second half, sending her to the bench at times, the Lions managed to cut a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to five to flirt with a comeback.
But Hamilton senior guard Taryn Searle scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, including one of her four 3-pointers on the night, to help give the Broncs some breathing room and build their advantage back to double figures. With the game's fate then sealed, Kearns was able to return to the floor and have her moment before the final horn.
"That's a great team, they hit some shots," Nelson said of Lockwood. "And we knew if we didn't locate them on the perimeter, they got shooters around.
"We switched our offenses up at the end of the game. Once we got that lead extended to double digits again and they switched to man-to-man, our girls did a great job of finding the drop zones and opening up the lanes."
